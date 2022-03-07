Russia accused of 'callous' attacks on civilians as '500kg' bomb drops on homes

7 March 2022, 08:12 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 08:31

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin
People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Russian troops have been accused of carrying out a "callous, calculated, deliberate assault on civilians" as they carry out Putin's orders in the invasion of Ukraine.

The British ambassador to the country Melinda Simmons said today: "The Russian invasion of Ukraine is more and more a callous, calculated, deliberate assault on civilians."

A war crimes investigation was opened last week and further harrowing incidents emerged over the weekend, including a mother and two children who were killed, and the father was wounded by a mortar shell in Irpin near Kyiv.

Ukraine's president Zelenskyy said yesterday: "Today, a family of four, parents and two children, were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city. We will not forgive. We will not forget."

An 18-month-old boy named Kirill was fatally wounded in the the southern city of Mariupol over the weekend, and there were widespread reports of civilian targets being struck by Russian forces.

Further grim details of the Russians' efforts to target civilians emerged as images from Chernihiv show a 500kg bomb that was dropped on a residential block.

Read more: Zelenskyy warns he 'will not forgive' after civilians massacred fleeing Ukraine

Read more: Russia shells nuclear reactor in Kharkiv amid warnings of 'large-scale disaster'

Ukraine's Foreign minister posted a picture of the bomb on Twitter, writing: "This horrific 500-kg Russian bomb fell on a residential building in Chernihiv and didn’t explode.

"Many other did, killing innocent men, women and children. Help us protect our people from Russian barbarians! Help us close the sky. Provide us with combat aircraft. Do something!"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife pleaded with international media to 'tell the terrible truth' that Putin's troops are killing children "consciously and cynically".

Olena Zelenska posted on Instagram that Russians had been killing Ukrainian children since Putin's forces invaded on February 24.

She pleaded for Nato to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine to "save our children, because tomorrow it will save yours".

She said: "The Russian occupiers are killing Ukrainian children. Consciously and cynically."

In Ukraine, a second temporary ceasefire designed to allow citizens to escape two cities failed to hold, as fresh photographs showed the desperation of those trying to escape the war.

Russia became more isolated from the West as further companies severed ties with the state.

On Sunday, Tiktok blocked its Russian users from posting new videos and Netflix said it was suspending its service in Russia.

Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine's centre, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, hitting attempts to evacuate besieged civilians.

Russia has said another ceasefire would start on Monday morning with the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, including Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the invasion, saying Moscow's attacks could be halted "only if Kyiv ceases hostilities".

The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, faced stepped-up shelling late on Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.

Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials.

"This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale," the UK Ministry of Defence said of Russian tactics as the war entered its 12th day.

Fighting has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country, which the head of the UN refugee agency called "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II".

Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Anonymous is said to have hacked Russian broadcasts to show footage from the Ukraine war

Anonymous hacks streaming channels to show Russians the reality of Ukraine war

Hunter Francis, 24, is signing up to fight the Russian army in Ukraine

'I'm willing to die to do good': LBC speaks to man flew from Canada to fight Russians

Ukrainian couple marry on front line in impromptu ceremony

Ukrainian couple marry on front line in 'heartbreaking' impromptu ceremony

Civilians were gunned down trying to flee Ukraine despite a scheduled ceasefire

Zelenskyy warns he 'will not forgive' after civilians massacred fleeing Ukraine

Brits have been told brace themselves for an Arctic blast this week

Arctic blast set to hit UK with freezing fog, sub-zero temperatures and snow

A lucky swimmer escaped an encounter with a great white shark

Australian government close beach after swimmer 'rammed' by 3.5m great white shark

France said it was "inhumane" of the UK to turn away refugees arriving at Calais

France call UK 'inhumane' after hundreds of Ukrainian refugees 'turned away at border'

The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility could lead to "large-scale ecological disaster".

Russia shells nuclear reactor in Kharkiv amid warnings of 'large-scale disaster'

Residents flee from Irpin town as the Russian invasion enters its 11th day

Zelenskyy urges Russian people to stand up to Putin and 'overcome evil'

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

Over 1.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

More than 1.5m people flee Ukraine in fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII

Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart"

Australia to hold state funeral for Shane Warne after grieving family accept govt offer

Visa and Mastercard will not operate in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia as conflict in Ukraine intensifies

The cost of living crisis is quickly becoming an emergency Ian Blackford has warned

Cost of living crisis 'quickly becoming an emergency' in UK, warns SNP leader

The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to express support for Kyiv without action

PM reveals 6-point plan to beat Putin as Russia vows revenge against UK over sanctions

Man sought after theft of Ukraine collection box

Police search for man after Ukraine collection box stolen from London café

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Congress

Chinese minister: Russia is ‘most important strategic partner’
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘opening humanitarian corridors’ for Ukraine refugees

Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing, in Medyka, Poland (

US considers import ban on Russian oil as Putin steps up shelling of Ukraine
Maggie Gyllenhaal smiles happily while accepting the award for best director for The Lost Daughter at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter wins big at Independent Spirit Awards
Denmark Politics

Denmark to hold referendum on joining EU’s common defence

A man carries a woman as they cross an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday March 6 2022

Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians

Emily Homeric, Robert O’Connor and Wandi Blanco pour water on hotspots behind homes in Panama City on Saturday March 5 2022

Firefighters battle two massive wildfires in Florida Panhandle
A Russian passport burns on the street during a protest against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday March 6 2022

Russian man burns passport to show anger over invasion of Ukraine
Damaged traffic lights

Seven killed as large tornado roars through Iowa

Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainians race to flee besieged cities during limited Russian ceasefire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction

Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction
Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK

Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK
Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money
No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC
Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General

Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General
Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine
Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion
Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police