Russia shells nuclear reactor in Kharkiv amid warnings of 'large-scale disaster'

6 March 2022, 16:00 | Updated: 6 March 2022, 16:22

The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility could lead to "large-scale ecological disaster".
The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility could lead to "large-scale ecological disaster". Picture: Google images/ Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russian forces are firing rockets at a physics institute in the city of Kharkiv that contains nuclear material and a reactor, Ukraine's national security service has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The security service said on Sunday a strike on the nuclear facility could lead to "large-scale ecological disaster".

Russians were accused of firing at the Institute of Physics and Technology from Grad launchers, which do not have precise targeting, raising concerns that one would go astray.

The institute is home to the Neutron Source nuclear research facility, which has 37 nuclear fuel cells in its core, Ukraine's deputy minister for foreign affairs Emine Dzheppar revealed.

Ms Dzheppar tweeted: "The Russian aggressor fired hail at the Institute's territory, where the Neutron Source nuclear facility is located, with 37 nuclear fuel cells loaded into its core.

"Destruction of a nuclear installation and storage facilities for nuclear materials can lead to a large-scale environmental catastrophe."

Read more: Ceasefire ends: Mariupol evacuation halted for second time as Russia 'shells civilians'

Read more: More than 1.5m people flee Ukraine in fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII

It comes after Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant earlier in the week, which is the biggest atomic power plant in Europe.

Forces seized control of the plant in Energodar, which accounts for about a quarter of Ukraine's power generation, causing concerns over another nuclear disaster like Chernobyl in 1986.

Following the incident, the US said the world "narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe" while Britain's representative said it was the first time a state's military attacked a functioning nuclear plant.

Despite the institute's reactors not being as big as those used in nuclear power plants, the facility could still cause a lot of damage if the Russians succeed in hitting it.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told LBC on Sunday that UN monitors could be used on the ground to avoid a future "Chernobyl-style" incident in Ukraine.

Speaking on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday, Mr Raab said he was "very confident" the move was being discussed due to the gravity of another Chernobyl-style incident taking place.

He explained: "I think it's the specific technical issues plus the reassurance that not just Ukraine needs, but Europe and the rest of the world, given the potential global reach of a disaster like that."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France said it was "inhumane" of the UK to turn away refugees arriving at Calais

France call UK 'inhumane' after hundreds of Ukrainian refugees 'turned away at border'

Residents flee from Irpin town as the Russian invasion enters its 11th day

Zelenskyy urges Russian people to stand up to Putin and 'overcome evil'

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

Over 1.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

More than 1.5m people flee Ukraine in fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII

Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart"

Australia to hold state funeral for Shane Warne after grieving family accept govt offer

Visa and Mastercard will not operate in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia as conflict in Ukraine intensifies

The cost of living crisis is quickly becoming an emergency Ian Blackford has warned

Cost of living crisis 'quickly becoming an emergency' in UK, warns SNP leader

The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to express support for Kyiv without action

PM reveals 6-point plan to beat Putin as Russia vows revenge against UK over sanctions

Man sought after theft of Ukraine collection box

Police search for man after Ukraine collection box stolen from London café

Vladimir Putin described western sanctions as "equivalent to declaring a war"

Putin says Western sanctions are 'equivalent to declaring war'

A 17-year-old boy has been given a life sentence for stabbing a teenage girl

Teenager given life sentence after stabbing girl 60 times in a 'brutal unprovoked attack'

Protests in central London on Sunday

Stand with Ukraine protests: More anti-war demonstrations as activists denounce 'lunatic' Putin
British nationals have been told to consider leaving Russia

Government tells Brits to leave Russia as Ukraine crisis escalates

Zelenskyy has criticised Nato for its lack of action.

Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands

Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians

'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day

The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds

Woman dies after being blown over by Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emily Homeric, Robert O’Connor and Wandi Blanco pour water on hotspots behind homes in Panama City on Saturday March 5 2022

Firefighters battle two massive wildfires in Florida Panhandle
A factory and a store are burning after been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday March 6 2022

Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for second time
A Russian passport burns on the street during a protest against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday March 6 2022

Russian man burns passport to show anger over invasion of Ukraine
Damaged traffic lights

Seven killed as large tornado roars through Iowa

Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainians race to flee besieged cities during limited Russian ceasefire
LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM
Ukrainian refugees

1.5 million Ukrainians have fled country since invasion began
Shelling in Mariupol

Limited Russian ceasefire revived to allow citizens in besieged cities to flee
Mitchell Ryan

US star of stage and screen Mitchell Ryan dies aged 88

Bread is baked

War in ‘breadbasket of the world’ threatens food supplies globally

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money
No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC

I will not sell my book in Russia, author Jeffrey Archer tells LBC
Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General

Enforcing no-fly zone in Ukraine would 'effectively lead' to WWIII - former NATO Sec. General
Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine
Strip oligarchs of dual citizenships to stop Putin's invasion, caller insists

Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion
Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin
Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'

'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive', says Ukrainian MP
Nick Ferrari asks if the Ukraine crisis will help Boris's reputation after partygate

Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police