Russia claims to have intercepted British fighter jets over Black Sea amid rising tensions in Moscow

26 June 2023, 21:55 | Updated: 26 June 2023, 22:03

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed three jets were in the area.
The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed three jets were in the area. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

Russia's defence ministry has claimed it has intercepted RAF warplanes over the Black Sea, as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to escalate.

According to the ministry, Russian jets were scrambled after two British Typhoon jets accompanying a RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft were spotted near the Russian border on the Black Sea.

It claims the British aircraft turned around and 'distanced themselves' from the Russian jets, with footage appearing to show the letters 'R.A.F.' on the wings.

Kremlin's Ministry of Defence claimed the British planes made a U-turn and Russia's state border was not violated.

It said in a statement: "On 26 June 2023, Russian airspace control systems detected three aerial targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the Black Sea.

"A pair of Su-27 fighter jets on duty scrambled to identify the aerial targets and prevent violations of the state border of the Russian Federation.

"The Russian fighter jets identified the aerial targets as RC-135 reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and two UK Air Force Typhoon multirole fighter jets."

According to the ministry, "The Russian planes safely returned to their airfield. There was no violation of the Russian border".

The British Ministry of Defence later responded to the claims, as it confirmed three RAF planes had been in the area however it said it was "a routine operation in international airspace".

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "An RAF RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft and its two Typhoon escorts carried out a routine operation in international airspace over the Black Sea on Monday 26 June.

"Russian aircraft were observed in the area. The RAF and Russian aircraft and their crews operated in a safe and professional manner throughout."

The news comes just two days after the Wagner mercenary group threatened to march on Moscow in what's been described as an aborted mutiny.

Putin indirectly addressed the 'mutiny' in a speech on State Television on Monday evening, where he vowed to bring those who organised the rebellion to "justice" for what he described as "criminal activity designed to weaken the country."

However the Russian president also stressed "the overwhelming majority" of the Wagner company supported Russia and its war in Ukraine.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had never intended to overthrow the government and claims the move was simply a "protest" according to an audio recording released on messaging app Telegram.

