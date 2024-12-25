Russia launches ‘massive’ Christmas day attack on Ukraine, as Zelenskyy slams ‘inhumane’ Putin

Kyiv Residents Shelter In Subway During A Russian Missile And Drone Attack. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The people of Kyiv spent Christmas morning underground, after Russia launched its latest attack on Ukraine’s energy grid.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Much of Ukraine was plunged into darkness today after Vladimir Putin’s forces launched their latest attack on the country’s infrastructure.

Responding to the attack on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Every Russian massive strike takes time to prepare. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a conscious choice not only of targets, but also of time and date.

"Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and more than a hundred strike drones. The targets are our energy sector. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.

Read more: Azerbaijan Airlines plane carrying 105 people crashes near Kazakhstan's Aktau airport

Ukrainian Soldiers mark Christmas on the frontline in Kharkiv. Picture: Getty

"According to preliminary data, our defenders managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant part of the drones. Unfortunately, there are hits. As of now, there are outages in several regions. Energy workers are working to restore the power supply as soon as possible.

"Thank you to everyone who is currently working for the country, who is on combat duty, who is protecting our sky. Let's restore the maximum. Russian evil will not break Ukraine and will not distort Christmas."

At least six people have been injured in the attacks.

While most Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas in January, Zelenskyy highlighted that all of his people will be united today in the face of Russia’s attack.

“For the second time, we celebrate Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday. “For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians.”

“Today, we stand side by side, and we will not be lost,” Zelenskyy added. “In person, from afar, or in our hearts -- Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance.”