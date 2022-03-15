Russian forces take 400 patients and doctors hostage at Mariupol hospital

15 March 2022, 17:36 | Updated: 15 March 2022, 18:03

Russian forces are holding 400 people hostage at Mariupol Hospital
Russian forces are holding 400 people hostage at Mariupol Hospital. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Megan Hinton

Russian troops are holding up to 400 people hostage after occupying an intensive care hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Donetsk Oblast Governor said on Tuesday afternoon that Russian forces "drove 400 people from neighbouring houses to the hospital and they can’t leave".

Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said: "It is impossible to get out of the hospital. There is a heavy shooting, we sit in the basement.

"Vehicles have not been able to drive to the hospital for two days. High-rise buildings are burning around… Russians forced 400 people from neighbouring houses to come to our hospital. We can't leave."

Russian forces are apparently firing at the windows of the hospital in an effort to trigger a response from Ukrainian soldiers, according to the Media Initiative for Human Rights.

A human rights organisation as said the Russian military are "threatening to shoot" at hostages who attempt to escape adding that "patients who risked escape from captivity returned with bullet wounds".

Read more: Locked-down Kyiv: Klitschko orders curfew from 6pm after Russians renew assault on capital

Read more: Russian state TV editor fined £200 after staging anti-war protest

Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian invaders "practically destroyed" the hospital in previous days but hospital staff and patients continued to carry out emergency work in the basement.

He continued: "The destruction was not enough for Russian villains – now they made people hostages.

"I appeal to international human rights organizations to respond to these vicious violations of the norms and customs of war, to these blatant crimes against humanity.

"Russia and its every citizen involved in crimes in Ukraine must be punished!"

Some 2,000 civilian vehicles left the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on a so-called humanitarian corridor on Monday, the city council says.

Read more: Chelsea back down after asking for Middlesbrough FA Cup tie to be behind closed doors

Read more: UK targets former Russian president in fresh wave of 370 sanctions against the country

The city council said another 2,000 cars were waiting to leave along the evacuation route, which runs west for more than 160 miles to the Ukraine-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

City officials advised drivers to spend the night along the route unless they were close to Zaporizhzhia by evening.

Mariupol had a population of 430,000 before the war. The strategically located city has been under fire for more than two weeks.

Officials estimate the siege has killed more than 2,300 people and said it had left residents desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended the Prime Minister's decision to visit Saudi Arabia

'Saudi oil will boost living standards': Rees-Mogg defends PM's controversial visit

Andrew Marr addressed the taking of hostages at a hospital in Mariupol

Hospital siege could be 'SS tactics' on another day of horror and hope in Ukraine

Nicola Sturgeon has said facemasks laws will remain in place for another fortnight.

Face mask rules in Scotland to stay in force until April

Chelsea want their FA quarter-final played behind closed doors. Inset: Roman Abramovich

Chelsea back down after asking for Middlesbrough FA Cup tie to be behind closed doors

Kyiv has been locked down as Russia intensifies attacks on the city

Locked-down Kyiv: Klitschko orders curfew from 6pm after Russians renew assault on capital

Dmitry Medvedev is among those targeted in a fresh wave of UK sanctions

UK targets former Russian president in fresh wave of 370 sanctions against the country

A ban of same-sex marriage in Bermuda is constitutional, a UK Court has ruled.

Outrage as UK Court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman islands

Tyler, 16, was stabbed to death on a bus on High Road in Chadwell Heath

Talented boxer, 16, stabbed to death on London bus 'while bringing flowers to his girlfriend'
Countess Alexandra Tolstoy said she believes Putin is a 'psychopath'.

'Narcissistic psychopath': Putin is capable of nuclear war, says Countess Alexandra Tolstoy
Jake Davison was referred to an anti-terror scheme before going on his killing spree in Plymouth

Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison reported to anti-terror cops by his own mum

Star Hobson's mother Frankie Smith (left) has had her eight-year jail sentence increased

Mother of murdered toddler Star Hobson has 'unduly lenient' jail term increased

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Fox News cameraman (far left) has died after his vehicle was struck in Kyiv. Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall (right) has been injured and remains in hospital.

Cameraman killed and Brit reporter in intensive care after Russians open fire near Kyiv

Mr Verhofstadt criticised the PM for the few refugees that had so far been helped in escaping Ukraine

'He's not doing a good job': Guy Verhofstadt slams Boris over Ukraine crisis

Exclusive
Guy Verhofstadt speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Brexit 'a loss for the world' and EU Parliament would welcome UK back, Verhofstadt says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her passport back, fuelling hopes she could be freed

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe given British passport back amid reports she could be freed

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower grows another 20ft thanks to new antenna

Roman Abramovich

EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Kyiv shelling

European leaders to visit Ukrainian capital as Russian barrage continues
Bob Saget

Actor Bob Saget’s fatal injuries ‘possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor’
Pierre Zakrzewski

Fox News video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Pierre Zakrzewski

Fox News photographer Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

Image of the gunman

US police arrest man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people
Alexei Navalny

Russian prosecutors seek 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin opponent Navalny
Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka protesters take to streets of capital amid ongoing economic crisis
Sky over Valencia

Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'
Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police