Russia to deploy musicians to frontline of Ukraine war in bid to raise spirits of demoralised troops

A Russian military band during a rehearsal for the nation's Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Russia says it will deploy a unit of musicians to the front lines of its invasion of Ukraine, as the country looks to boost morale among demoralised invading soldiers. The Russian defence ministry announced the creation of a "front-line creative brigade" this week that would include musicians and singers.

The UK's ministry of defence referred to the brigade's formation in an intelligence update today.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited troops on the frontline Ukraine, the country's defence ministry said today.

In a statement posted to Telegram, it said Mr Shoigu "flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation", adding that he "spoke with troops on the frontline" and at a "command post", but this hasn't been confirmed.

The reported inspection comes as UK defence officials said low morale across the Russian force continues to be a "significant vulnerability".

The UK said the entertainment unit, which comes after by a campaign that urged Russians to donate musical instruments, is in keeping an established approach of using "military music and organised entertainment" to raise the spirits of troops.

A Russian military band performs on Red Square during the general rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty

But it raised the question of whether the unit would actually serve to distract them, with soldiers concerned primarily with "very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war's objectives".

Russian outlet RBC news said the brigade made up of army personnel who joined the invasion under President Vladimir Putin's recruitment drive, and "professional artists who voluntarily entered military service".

Its job will be to maintain "a high moral, political and psychological state [among] the participants of the special military operation," RBC news cited the defence ministry as saying.