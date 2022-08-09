Ryan Giggs 'locked ex out of a hotel room while she was naked', court hears

9 August 2022, 13:01 | Updated: 9 August 2022, 13:13

ghd
ghd. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Ryan Giggs locked his former girlfriend out of a hotel room while she was naked after he 'flipped', she told court today.

PR executive Kate Greville, 36, told police in an interview played in court that the former Manchester United footballer and Wales boss had "locked her out of a hotel room naked" following a row in a Dubai club.

"I ran back to the hotel, got into bed, I said something to him and he flipped again. I had no clothes on, he grabbed me by the wrist so hard and dragged me into the lounge," she said in the interview.

"Put me on the floor, got all my suitcase, belongings, make up. He threw me out the door naked and shut the door and wouldn’t let me back in."

Giggs has been accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

She told the court she believed Giggs was her "soul mate" but saw early "red flags" as it was "almost like was he was two people" during their relationship.

PR executive Kate Greville, 36, told police in an interview played in court (pictured) that the former Manchester United footballer and Wales boss had "locked her out of a hotel room naked" following a row in a Dubai club.
PR executive Kate Greville, 36, told police in an interview played in court (pictured) that the former Manchester United footballer and Wales boss had "locked her out of a hotel room naked" following a row in a Dubai club. . Picture: Alamy

Read more: Former UK Athletics coach Toni Minichiello banned for life for 'sexually physical behaviour'

Ms Greville was interviewed by police weeks after she alleged he headbutted her in November 2020.

Both were married when their affair started, she said, and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.

She said: "He would tell me about his marriage and he was not happy, I would talk about mine. Things developed from there and we started to have an affair. I left my husband two months later.

"He was like a best friend, a soul mate, he was the one to save me from that marriage. It was more than a sexual thing. "It was like he was my best friend but there were definite red flags."

He said Giggs told her he needed more time to end his marriage with wife Stacey.

Eventually she gave him an ultimatum but nothing changed and she decided to move to Abu Dhabi to "get away from him".

Ryan Giggs arrives in court on Tuesday, August 9th
Ryan Giggs arrives in court on Tuesday, August 9th. Picture: Alamy

Read more: FBI raids Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of probe into missing White House records

The prosecution at Manchester Crown Court say Giggs was idolised for his skills on the pitch but behind his public persona had an "uglier and more sinister side".

Jurors were told the 48-year-old's private life involved a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love".

Giggs denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He is alleged to have "lost control" and headbutted Ms Greville after she decided to leave him.

During Giggs's time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.
During Giggs's time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups. . Picture: Alamy

Read more: Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Giggs is then said to have deliberately elbowed Emma Greville in the jaw as she attempted to pull the former Wales boss off her sister as they grappled on the floor.

He stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stagecoach drivers fear they will struggle with the heat in the forthcoming heatwave

Fears bus drivers could collapse behind the wheel due to lack of air-conditioning in cabs

Breaking
Breaking News

Fears of a new gas leak in Thornton Heath as police double cordon around collapsed house

Households have been warned energy bills are expected to hit £4,200 in January.

Energy bills set to rise to staggering £4,200 this winter as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

A Cambridge professor has been found to have bullied a junior female colleague after he allegedly told her to "sit down woman"

Cambridge professor 'bullied' female colleague after he told her to 'shut up' and 'sit down woman'

vc

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Breaking
Toni Minichiello (left), who coached Jessica Ennis-Hill (right), has been banned from athletics for life after an investigation found he engaged in "sexually physical behaviour" with athletes.

Former athletics coach Toni Minichiello banned for life for 'sexually physical behaviour'

Tube, train and bus strikes are set to cripple UK in August

Tube, train and bus strike dates: When are the walkouts set to cripple UK in August

An amber warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office.

Amber warning for 35C extreme temperatures issued by Met Office ahead of four-day second heatwave

Helen Rhodes (right) tragically died on a flight from Hong Kong to the UK.

Family of Brit mum who died on plane in front of her kids was 'so excited' about returning to UK

Kyra Hill, had been with a group of friends celebrating another girl's birthday when she disappeared at Liquid Leisure water park

'Sweet and caring' girl, 11, who died at Windsor water park pictured as friends pay tribute

NHS nurses are set to vote on industrial action next month.

'We've had enough!': Nurses to vote on first ever strike in England and Wales

Summer hosepipe bans could continue until October with no "meaningful rainfall" forecast

Hosepipe bans could last until October as Brits brace for 36C heatwave this week

The FBI has conducted a search of Former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

FBI raids Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of probe into missing White House records

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease with John Travolta

'We will all be together again': John Travolta leads tributes to Olivia Newton-John

Boris Johnson won't step in ahead of the appointment of his successor next month

Boris' 'summer of drift': PM accused of ignoring cost of living crisis as Tory candidates pledge to take action

The York Dungeon has refused to make changes.

'Woke' parents demand York Dungeon rename 'offensive' Dick Turpin ride

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a street at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant

A military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait

Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

South Korea Weather

Nine dead in Seoul after torrential rain turns streets into rivers

The Beluga whale in the Seine river (Sea Shepherd via AP)

Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

Election 2022 Wisconsin Governor

Trump’s home in Florida searched by FBI ‘in White House records probe’

Israel Palestinians

Three dead and dozens injured after arrest operation by Israeli troops

Issey Miyake

Famed Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies aged 84

Kenya Election

Voting under way in Kenya’s presidential election

Japan Nagasaki Anniversary

Nagasaki mayor warns of ‘present nuclear crisis’ on anniversary of US bombing

Former President Donald Trump delivers the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Former president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London