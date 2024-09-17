Sadiq Khan unveils plans to pedestrianise London's iconic Oxford Street

Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Mayor of London has announced a series of new plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sadiq Khan claims banning traffic would “transform” the iconic street, creating a “beautiful public space”, boosting economic activity, visitor numbers and tax revenue.

These plans, backed by the new Labour government, will see Mr Khan designate a Mayoral Development Area, which would grant his office planning powers to quickly pedestrianise the area.

This is not the first time the Mayor has attempted to remove cars from what is perhaps London’s most famous street, with previous attempts being blocked.

Announcing the plans, he said: “Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade. Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.

“I am excited to be working with the new Government, and local retailers and businesses, on these plans - that will help to restore this famous part of the capital to its former glory, while creating new jobs and economic prosperity for the capital and the country. “I want Oxford Street to once again become the leading retail destination in the world.”

Read More: Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh pictured during arrest as shooter appears in court charged with gun crimes

Read more: No more ‘shouting over the sea,’ says Yvette Cooper as UK looks at ‘fast track’ processing of asylum-seekers in Albania

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

“The transformation of Oxford Street will be a leading example of how working together – City Hall and the new Government – we can build a better London for everyone.”

Backing the plans, Deputy PM, Angela Rayner added: “Oxford Street is a world-renowned shopping destination and we want it to stay that way. By working with the Mayor and local leaders, we can ensure it gets the boost it needs."

“This plan to revitalise Oxford Street will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy.”

Business leaders have also thrown their support behind the initiative, with John Lewis’ executive director saying his company is “delighted” with the move.

Oxford street scene viewed from central reservation, London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

John Dickie, CEO of BusinessLDN, added: “Oxford Street is London’s flagship high street and an attraction for visitors from across the country and all over the globe. As a key strategic site that spans borough boundaries, the Mayor has an important role to play in investing in and helping to improve the area for the benefit of Londoners, businesses and visitors.

“We look forward to engaging with the new Mayoral Development Corporation as well as Westminster City Council, the London Borough of Camden, the New West End Company and other stakeholders to help to make Oxford Street an even more vibrant and attractive place to visit.”

Oxford Street welcomes more than 500,000 visitors every day, generating approximately five per cent of the capital’s economic output (GVA.)