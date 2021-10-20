Sainsbury's bans sale of fireworks in all stores ahead of Bonfire Night

Sainsbury's will not sell any fireworks this year including on Bonfire Night and New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Sainsbury’s has once again banned the sale of fireworks in its stores ahead of Bonfire Night.

The supermarket giant made the decision to stop selling fireworks back in 2019 after more than 750,000 people signed a petition campaigning for all stores to stop the sale of fireworks.

Sainsbury's did not give a reason for not stocking the product and said: "We regularly review our ranges and this is based on a range of factors.

"Customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products."

The Co-op is another store that has banned the sale of fireworks, not having sold them for the past five years.

The move has been met with praise from pet owners after an RSPCA study revealed that 45 per cent of dogs show signs of fear when fireworks are let off.

The animal charity is campaigning for fireworks to be regulated after it received 1,621 calls about the “heart-breaking” effects of fireworks on animals over the last five years.

However, fireworks will still be available to buy in rival supermarkets, some who are offering “low noise alternatives”.

An Aldi spokesperson confirmed their stores will continue to sell fireworks this year, stating: "Aldi understands the importance of animal welfare when celebrating [with fireworks] which is why our sales materials include reminders that pets should be kept safe indoors along with advice on how to make them feel secure."

Tesco also confirmed it will continue to sell fireworks, while Asda has launched a collection of low noise fireworks.

A spokesman said: "We know that many of our customers love fireworks, but we also know that some customers and their pets don’t like the noise, which is why this year we have launched a collection of low noise fireworks so that everyone can still enjoy the show."