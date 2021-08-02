Samaritans brings in 'measures' amid reports men met vulnerable callers for sex

2 August 2021, 09:51 | Updated: 2 August 2021, 09:55

Samaritans has said it has introduced new safeguarding measures
Samaritans has said it has introduced new safeguarding measures. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Samaritans charity has brought in new "measures" amid allegations that helpline volunteers met vulnerable callers for sex.

The famous service, which helps people in distress, is set to monitor phone calls in the future to ensure inappropriate relationships are not being formed.

The Telegraph reports it understood there have been incidents where middle-aged men used their position to meet female callers for sex.

It said a memo was sent to volunteers which said 44 serious incidents had taken place since 2017.

Samaritans said a "very small number of safeguarding incidents" had been found and that swift action was taken.

Samaritans chief executive Julie Bentley said: "Our 20,000 Samaritans volunteers enable us to provide vital emotional support to anyone who is struggling, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and in the four years from January 2017, volunteers on our telephone service answered over 13 million calls.

Read more: Oxfam workers suspended amid sexual exploitation claims

"Running any national service on this scale means that, on extremely rare occasions, high standards are not always met and from the millions of calls answered, a very small number of safeguarding incidents were identified.

"Our robust investigation procedures meant these incidents were handled swiftly and appropriate action taken.

"Any safeguarding matter is one too many and as such we review our practices on an ongoing basis and have introduced further measures as part of our commitment to delivering a consistently high-quality experience for our callers."

Samaritans said its Serious Safeguarding Panel investigates incidents, which are reported to the Charity Commission.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A sumatran tiger who contracting Covid-19 looks out from a cage at the Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta (Jakarta Provincial Government/AP)

Tigers at Indonesian zoo recovering from coronavirus

Boris Johnson's popularity has fallen, a new survey has found

Boris Johnson's popularity plummets amid "pingdemic" and lockdown's easing
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus athlete involved in airport stand-off safe, say Japanese officials
The sprinter claimed she was taken to the airport against her will.

Belarus Olympian arrives at Polish embassy after refusing to be sent home
Malaysian opposition

Malaysian politicians stage protest over parliament closure

Little Richard

Drummer for Little Richard and James Brown dies aged 86

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses
UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor confirms

UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests
Digby Jones tells LBC: I object strongly to Alex Scott playing the 'class card' in twitter row

Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row
Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

Sir Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London