Saudi crown prince’s ‘planned visit for Queen’s funeral’ sparks human rights backlash

17 September 2022, 08:06

Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is reportedly planning a trip to the UK to pay respects to the Queen
Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is reportedly planning a trip to the UK to pay respects to the Queen. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly planning to visit Britain to pay his respects to the Queen.

The plan to touch down in London tomorrow to pay his respects have drawn condemnation, including from Hatch Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Critics say it represents an opportunity for him to ‘seek legitimacy’ and would be a ‘stain’ on the Queen’s memory.

A source told the Guardian that Prince Mohammed will travel to the UK to pay condolences although there is no information on whether he would attend the funeral on Monday.

Read more: Public urged not to join queue to see Queen lying in state as wait time reaches 25 hours

Read more: Mourner arrested after running up to Queen's coffin and 'lifting the Royal Standard' as onlookers gasp in horror

The crown prince wants to visit the UK to pay his respects
The crown prince wants to visit the UK to pay his respects. Picture: Alamy

Cengiz said: “The crown prince should not be allowed to be part of this mourning and not be allowed to stain her memory and use this time mourning to seek legitimacy.”

In a report earlier this week, CNN Arabic said Prince Mohammed would not attend the funeral.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the UK-based director of advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, said: “Authoritarian dictators should not use the Queen’s death as an opportunity to try to rehabilitate their image.”

The visit would represent his first visit to the UK since the murder of Washington Post columnist Mr Khashoggi in October 2018.

In 2020 the UK sanctioned six Saudis for their alleged killing of Khashoggi. Some of them were senior advisers to the crown prince.

The crown prince has always denied any prior knowledge of the attack at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Eight defendants have been jailed for between seven and 20 years for the killing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People are being advised not to try to join the queue as wait times have reached 24 hours

Public urged not to join queue to see Queen lying in state as wait time reaches 25 hours

A man is believed to have run towards the Queen's coffin.

Mourner arrested after running up to Queen's coffin and 'lifting the Royal Standard' as onlookers gasp in horror

A man on roller skates attempted to cross the King's car.

Police stop man from roller skating in front of Charles' car moments before arriving at Westminster Hall for vigil

William and Kate spoke to mourners at Sandringham

'I thought she'd have more time' Prince William admits as he says pupils at children's school only talk about Queen's death
The monarch watched over the Queen's coffin

Charles' final vigil: Queen's children including Andrew in full military uniform pay respects to late monarch

Mourners are queuing for hours to say their farewell to the Queen.

'There'll never be a moment like the queue for the Queen again as there won't ever be a monarch like her'

The boy and his mum were found in a flat on Cross Ingram Road.

Boy, 10, found dead with 30-year-old mother at flat in Leeds

The Queen will be taken to Windsor after her state funeral.

Last chance to say goodbye to the Queen: The route to Windsor confirmed

Met's ring of steel around Queen's funeral

Met's biggest 'ring of steel' ever as 10,000 officers to guard Queen's funeral and 34 people already arrested

The queue to see the Queen has been closed for six hours

Hundreds of mourners have collapsed while queuing to see the Queen's coffin

The two mourners were queuing on Wednesday

Two women sexually assaulted while queuing to see the Queen as man, 19, court told

Beckham appeared emotional at the Queen's lying-in-state

'It meant so much to sing God Save the Queen': Tearful David Beckham joins thousands in massive queue for late monarch

The Queen Consort reportedly sustained a 'broken toe' before the Queen's death, but has carried on performing royal duties alongside the King.

Queen Consort Camilla 'in pain' with broken toe but still carrying out royal duties

Retail sales figures slumped during August

Pound slumps to 37-year low against dollar after worse than expected retail figures

The King only heard about his mother's ill health hours before her death

Charles discovered Queen was dying in 'frantic phone call followed by silence'

Strikes are planned for October 1 and 5, coinciding with the Conservative Party conference.

Train drivers to resume strikes over pay next month after break for Queen's funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen funeral hearse

Chinese vice president to represent Xi Jinping at Queen’s funeral

South Africa Cheetahs Moved

Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years

Trump FBI

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold

London theatres

The Phantom Of The Opera to close on Broadway, reports say

Abortion Ban West Virginia

West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law

The unidentified graves in the recently retaken area of Izium

Mass burial site includes torture victims, says Ukraine’s president

The Byzantine-era mosaic

Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

People walk on mud and debris in Senigallia, Italy

Floods in Italy kill at least 10 as people climb trees to find safety

Richard and Pat Nixon with Anne and Charles

Charles and US presidents: Meetings include ‘amusing’ visit to Nixon White House

Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in Izium

Some bodies in mass burial site in Ukraine show torture signs, says prosecutor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr spoke after the Queen's procession

Andrew Marr: Queen's procession would be recognisable to Victorians - Imperial pageantry of grief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London