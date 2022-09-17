Public urged not to join queue to see Queen lying in state as wait time reaches 25 hours

17 September 2022, 07:25 | Updated: 17 September 2022, 07:27

People are being advised not to try to join the queue as wait times have reached 25 hours
People are being advised not to try to join the queue as wait times have reached 25 hours. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Wait times stretched to more than 25 hours overnight as thousands of mourners braved cold temperatures to see the Queen lying in state.

At about 1.15am on Saturday morning, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's (DCMS) online tracker said the expected wait time was at least 25 hours as people queued from Southwark Park in south-east London to pay their respects to the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall, about five miles away.

People are being warned not to travel to join the queue and to check back later on Saturday morning for updates on wait times.

Those already in line were urged to brace for cold weather, as temperatures dipped below 10C in the early morning. Undeterred, a steady stream of people joined the queue on Friday evening, many wearing coats and jumpers.

Read more: Charles' final vigil: Queen's children including Andrew in full military uniform pay respects to late monarch

Tatie Kirst, 38, of Canada Water in south-east London, a project manager who had just joined the queue in Southwark Park, said: "Well, it's a journey right?

"I think I'm prepared, I brought my good coat, I have a stool if I need to sit, I'm getting food and water, and we're going to walk the way.

"I think there is always a question, Is it worth it? Can I make it? And hopefully, yes.

"I wanted to be part of this, pay my respect to the Queen."

As of 5am, the DCMS said the queue was at "near total capacity with wait times of at least 24 hours".

Those inside Westminster Hall were shocked on Friday night when a man was arrested after moving out of the queue to approach the Queen's coffin.

Metropolitan Police said the incident occurred around 10pm, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: "Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

"He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody."

Earlier on Friday, the queue was paused for 40 minutes when it reached capacity, and when it reopened mourners were urged by the DCMS not to join the line until at least 4pm.

Officials stopped people joining the queue entirely at around 11.35am at the entrance to Southwark Park due to overwhelming demand.

Downing Street said the queue system was going to plan.

James Birchall, 33, a trainee physiotherapist who travelled from Liverpool to pay his respects, was also queuing.

He said: "Now I just feel normal and unemotional but as I get closer and closer (to the Queen's coffin) I think I'll start to become more emotional and maybe five minutes before I go in I'll probably, even though I don't look like the type of person, I'll probably start crying.

"I absolutely loved the Queen, she was great, she had been there all my life, I have always had respect for her. She was great for our country, always did her duty right until she died.

"When she died I was overcome with emotion and I thought, I have got to come to London to see it."

On the thousands of people queuing, he added: "I'm absolutely amazed because there is so many people, young and old - I did not think young people would come, necessarily, because they are not really in tune with monarchy, but there's so many young people here to pay their respects which I think is awesome."

Also queuing was Vlasta Picker, 73, of Bedford, who said: "I came here in 1977 on the Silver Jubilee.

"Growing up in central Europe, monarchy was a thing of the past, history.

"I was really quite mesmerised, it was massive in 1977 and I have admired her ever since because she was a wonderful person, unique.

"To serve all her life until the end, it's something, isn't it? Unprecedented. And that's why I want to be here."

Figures from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) show that 435 members of the public were treated along the route of the queue to see the Queen lying in state and surrounding areas over the past two days.

Some 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby in London were given medical assistance on Wednesday, with 17 needing hospital treatment, the LAS said.

A further 144 people were treated on Thursday, with 25 people being taken to hospital.

The LAS said the majority of incidents attended were faints and collapses, resulting in head injuries.

The Queen's children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Princes Edward and Andrew stood together to held an emotional vigil at the coffin in the Palace of Westminster.

The Queen's grandchildren will stand guard around her coffin later today. Notably, the Duke of Sussex will join his brother the Prince of Wales in wearing uniform around the coffin in Westminster Hall, ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.

But royal sources say the King has decided his youngest son can wear uniform for the vigil, saying he will stand at the foot of the coffin, with William at the head.

Read more: Mourner arrested after running up to Queen's coffin and 'lifting the Royal Standard' as onlookers gasp in horror

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is reportedly planning a trip to the UK to pay respects to the Queen

Saudi crown prince’s ‘planned visit for Queen’s funeral’ sparks human rights backlash

A man is believed to have run towards the Queen's coffin.

Mourner arrested after running up to Queen's coffin and 'lifting the Royal Standard' as onlookers gasp in horror

A man on roller skates attempted to cross the King's car.

Police stop man from roller skating in front of Charles' car moments before arriving at Westminster Hall for vigil

William and Kate spoke to mourners at Sandringham

'I thought she'd have more time' Prince William admits as he says pupils at children's school only talk about Queen's death
The monarch watched over the Queen's coffin

Charles' final vigil: Queen's children including Andrew in full military uniform pay respects to late monarch

Mourners are queuing for hours to say their farewell to the Queen.

'There'll never be a moment like the queue for the Queen again as there won't ever be a monarch like her'

The boy and his mum were found in a flat on Cross Ingram Road.

Boy, 10, found dead with 30-year-old mother at flat in Leeds

The Queen will be taken to Windsor after her state funeral.

Last chance to say goodbye to the Queen: The route to Windsor confirmed

Met's ring of steel around Queen's funeral

Met's biggest 'ring of steel' ever as 10,000 officers to guard Queen's funeral and 34 people already arrested

The queue to see the Queen has been closed for six hours

Hundreds of mourners have collapsed while queuing to see the Queen's coffin

The two mourners were queuing on Wednesday

Two women sexually assaulted while queuing to see the Queen as man, 19, court told

Beckham appeared emotional at the Queen's lying-in-state

'It meant so much to sing God Save the Queen': Tearful David Beckham joins thousands in massive queue for late monarch

The Queen Consort reportedly sustained a 'broken toe' before the Queen's death, but has carried on performing royal duties alongside the King.

Queen Consort Camilla 'in pain' with broken toe but still carrying out royal duties

Retail sales figures slumped during August

Pound slumps to 37-year low against dollar after worse than expected retail figures

The King only heard about his mother's ill health hours before her death

Charles discovered Queen was dying in 'frantic phone call followed by silence'

Strikes are planned for October 1 and 5, coinciding with the Conservative Party conference.

Train drivers to resume strikes over pay next month after break for Queen's funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen funeral hearse

Chinese vice president to represent Xi Jinping at Queen’s funeral

South Africa Cheetahs Moved

Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years

Trump FBI

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold

London theatres

The Phantom Of The Opera to close on Broadway, reports say

Abortion Ban West Virginia

West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law

The unidentified graves in the recently retaken area of Izium

Mass burial site includes torture victims, says Ukraine’s president

The Byzantine-era mosaic

Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

People walk on mud and debris in Senigallia, Italy

Floods in Italy kill at least 10 as people climb trees to find safety

Richard and Pat Nixon with Anne and Charles

Charles and US presidents: Meetings include ‘amusing’ visit to Nixon White House

Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in Izium

Some bodies in mass burial site in Ukraine show torture signs, says prosecutor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr spoke after the Queen's procession

Andrew Marr: Queen's procession would be recognisable to Victorians - Imperial pageantry of grief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London