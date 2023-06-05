Schoolboy, 11, mauled by 'out of control' dog as woman, 35, arrested and police seize animal

5 June 2023, 11:31

A schoolboy has been injured in a dog attack in Manchester
A schoolboy has been injured in a dog attack in Manchester. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after being mauled by an "out of control" dog in Manchester.

A dog was seized and a 35-year-old woman arrested after officers responded to the dog attack in Swanley Avenue, Monsall, Manchester, on Sunday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force added that the boy's injuries were not life-threatening.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and remains in police custody for questioning.

Read more: Tributes paid to gran killed by family dog while lying on sun lounger, as daughter tried frantically to pull it off

Read more: Woman in her 70s dies after dog attack, with two suspects arrested

Superintendent Nicola Williams of GMP City of Manchester Division said: "This is an awful attack that has left an 11-year-old boy with serious injuries and his family are understandably incredibly distressed by what has happened.

"I understand the concern an incident of this nature will cause in the wider community, and I want to reassure you that we will carry out an extensive investigation into what has happened.

"The dog has been secured and we have made an arrest of a woman who remains in police custody.

"Our investigation is in its early stages, but we are seeking to understand the full circumstances and will take appropriate action."

It comes after a 70-year-old woman was killed in a dog attack in Warwickshire while relaxing on a sun lounger.

Warwickshire Police said the woman was declared dead at the scene, while the daughter and son-in-law were arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the Manchester incident, or has footage - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam – has been urged to make a report by calling 0161 856 1146 quoting log 1530 of 4 June 2023.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

