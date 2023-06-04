Tributes paid to gran killed by family dog while lying on sun lounger, as daughter tried frantically to pull it off

The woman died on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

Tributes have come flooding in for a grandmother who died after she was attacked by the family dog in Warwickshire while relaxing on a sun lounger.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed woman was killed on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth at about 3.50pm on Friday, while her daughter tried to pull the dog off her.

Warwickshire Police said the woman was declared dead at the scene, while the daughter and son-in-law were arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

Neighbours paid tribute to the grandmother, who was killed despite the best efforts of her daughter.

"The gran was a nice old lady and would always give us a wave," one told the Sun.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Another added: "They are a lovely family. Three generations live in the house. It's a terrible thing to have happened."

A third said: "The dog attacked his mum-in-law while she was in the back garden lying on a sun lounger."

The dog reportedly did not show signs of aggression previously, and the owners are shocked that it could turn violent.

The neighbour added: "No one knows why it attacked and liked the poor woman, it could have gone crazy after being stung by a bee or it could have had something wrong with its brain. It could be anything."

There is no ongoing risk to the wider community as officers contained and took the animal to a secure facility.

The daughter was taken to hospital with an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening.

Both she and her husband have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Superintendent Sutherland Lane said: "This was a tragic isolated incident and a full investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

"Thankfully, dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare but I recognise this will be deeply upsetting for the local community.

Read more: Victim of fatal dog attack pictured after man charged for deadly mauling at house in Derby, as brother pays tribute

Read more: Man, 37, who died after dog attack in Greater Manchester named as suspect, 24, arrested

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while we conduct our inquiries.

"Please do come and speak to one of our officers if you have any information that could help with our investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to report this to police via the website www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting incident number 250 of June 2.