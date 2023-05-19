Man, 37, dies after dog attack in Greater Manchester as suspect, 24, arrested

19 May 2023, 18:20

A 37-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog
A 37-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 37-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog in Greater Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to the scene on Westleigh Lane in Leigh at around 9pm on Thursday evening to find a man with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a dangerously out of control dog.

The man was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Despite the efforts of armed officers to subdue the dog, it posed a significant risk to the public and was humanely killed, police said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death. He remains in custody.

Read more: Boy, 6, suffers life changing injuries after being mauled by American Staffordshire terrier, as police put dog down

Read more: Phillip Schofield's brother Timothy jailed for 12 years for ‘sickening offences’ that left victim ‘numb to life’

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan district said: "Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack.

"Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.

"We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident, any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to report it to GMP on 101 quoting log 3769 of 18/05/2023. You can also report information online using the ‘report’ tool.

Alternatively, report information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cop26 – Glasgow

Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert among 500 Americans banned from going to Russia

Joe Biden has backed plans for jets for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes Joe Biden backing plan to help Ukraine with fighter jets

NASA Selects Blue Origin for Astronaut Mission to the Moon

Nasa picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been contacted by King Charles

King Charles 'has not spoken' to Prince Harry since 'near catastrophic' car chase with Meghan in New York

The USS Paul Hamilton is seen after passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Middle East-based US, British and French naval chiefs transit Strait of Hormuz

Election 2024 Scott

Senator Tim Scott launches official bid as Republican candidate for president

Carrie Johnson is pregnant for a third time

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie is pregnant with third child and will give birth 'in just a few weeks'

Slovakia Journalist Killed

Slovak court acquits businessman in retrial over 2018 murder of journalist

Sarah De Meulemeester

Police officer jailed after paralysing boy by smashing into him while speeding

Picturesque Austrian town that inspired ‘Frozen’ erects fence to stop tourists taking selfies

Picturesque Austrian town that inspired ‘Frozen’ erects fence to stop tourists taking selfies

Tesco has announced that its chairman John Allan will step down from his role next month

Tesco boss steps down after being accused of inappropriate behaviour by four women

G7 Summit

President Biden ‘endorses F-16 training for Ukrainians’

Sir Salman Rushdie has made his first public appearance since being attacked last year.

‘The courage was all theirs’: Sir Salman Rushdie thanks ‘heroes’ who saved him in first public appearance since attack

President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president takes diplomatic campaign against Russia to Arab summit

A police officer has been fired for sexually assaulting a child

Met Police officer fired for sexually assaulting a child, in latest scandal to rock the embattled force

A thick plume of smoke could be seen bellowing into the skies above Surrey on Friday, as a blaze ripped through a self-storage warehouse.

Smoke plume soars above M25 as blaze rips through self-storage depot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road

Two men arrested after senior police detective shot multiple times at kids' football training
Tejay Fletcher, 35, bought a Lamborghini, two Range Rovers and a Rolex after making around £2 million from the iSpoof.cc website

Mastermind behind multi-million pound iSpoof site brought down in UK's biggest fraud sting jailed for more than 13 years
The man shoving over the woman

Furious passer-by throws female eco-activist to the ground as Met urges public not to intervene with protesters
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President to make surprise visit to Arab leaders’ summit

Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 after her parents allowed her to become morbidly obese

Parents who left morbidly obese daughter to die in maggot-infested bed have sentences increased to 18 years
Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian premier Berlusconi leaves hospital after 45 days

Andy Rourke has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

‘Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player’: Johnny Marr’s tribute to The Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke
Girl, four, accidentally hangs herself on bouncy castle after three amusement park workers were distracted by smartphones

Girl, four, accidentally hangs herself on bouncy castle after amusement park workers were distracted by smartphones
The G7 leaders have vowed to 'starve' Russia's war machine

G7 pledge to 'starve the Russian war machine' as world's biggest countries step up sanctions on Kremlin
Clare Nowland is in critical condition after being tasered.

‘She had a walking frame but she had a knife’: Police defend tasering of woman, 95, as she receives end-of-life care

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit