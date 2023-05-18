Boy, 6, suffers life changing injuries after being mauled by American Staffordshire terrier, as police put dog down

South Street, near where the dog attack took place. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in south Yorkshire.

Emergency services rushed to a residential street in the Highfields neighbourhood of Doncaster last Thursday (May 11) to reports a child had been hurt by a dog.

The unnamed boy was rushed to hospital, along with a man in his 40s. Officers said the boy's wounds were "potentially life-changing". The man was less badly hurt.

No arrests have been made, but the dog has been put down.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Emergency services were called at around 7.15pm on Thursday (May 11) following reports that a child had been attacked by a dog on South Street in the Highfields area of Doncaster.

"Officers attended the scene and an American Staffordshire terrier breed dog was seized from a property on the road, and later put down.

"A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. A man in his 40s was also taken to hospital for treatment for non-serious injuries.

"No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with information which could help should call 101 quoting incident number 900 of 11 May. You can also contact us through our live chat or online portal which can be accessed here."