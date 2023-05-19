Breaking News

Phillip Schofield's brother Timothy sentenced to 12 years for sexually abusing boy over three years

19 May 2023, 10:45 | Updated: 19 May 2023, 10:59

Timothy Schofield has been jailed for 12 years.
Timothy Schofield has been jailed for 12 years. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been sentenced to 12 years after he was convicted of sexually abusing a boy.

Timothy Schofield, 54, was sentenced to 12 years at Bristol Crown Court today on 11 counts of sexual offences against the boy between October 2016 and October 2019.

He will serve 2/3 of his sentence in prison and the remainder on licence.

Schofield, from Bath, denied all 11 offences, which included: making a child watch sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual activity with a child.

The 54-year-old was remanded in custody following his guilty verdict at Exeter Crown Court early last month.

While giving evidence in his trial at Exeter Crown Court last month, he told jurors that he had watched pornography with the boy, who he insisted was over the age of 16 at the time.

His brother and presenter of This Morning, Phillip Schofield, did not attend the sentencing.

The TV presenter 'disowned' his brother in a statement after the verdict was announced last month.

Timothy Schofield sat in the dock, looking to the ceiling as a statement from his victim was read in court.

The statement read: “I felt like I was trapped in a loop of fear and anxiety of the abuse happening again and again.

“It was only after (he) was arrested that I felt free.”

The court heard in mitigation that “deeply troubled” Schofield has been acting as a peer mentor while in custody and helping other prisoners with literacy.

Schofield, previously worked for Avon and Somerset Police as an IT worker, and was suspended following his arrest and dismissed from the force following his conviction.

Following his conviction, Phillip Schofield labelled his brother's crimes as "despicable" and said "as far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

More follows

