Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy 'sexually abused teenage boy over three years', court hears

Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy (right) sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the presenter, a court has heard. Picture: This Morning

By Chris Samuel

Phillip Schofield's younger brother sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the TV presenter, a court has heard.

Timothy Schofield, 54, appeared in court accused of 11 charges of interfering with a child, beginning when the alleged victim was a teenager, all of which he denies.

Schofield, a civilian police worker, is accused of causing him to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts. He is also alleged to have performed sex acts in front of the accuser.

The alleged offences took place between 2016 and 2019, MailOnline reported.

Schofield arrived at Exeter Crown Court wearing a face mask and jacket over his head to avoid photographers.

He shook his head as the charges against him were read out in court.

The jury heard how the abuse progressed until the alleged victim confronted Timothy in August 2021 and told him "things" need to stop.

Timothy Schofield (right) appeared in court accused of 11 charges of interfering with a child, beginning when the alleged victim was a teenager, all of which he denies. Picture: This Morning

Timothy then visited his older brother Phillip the following month to confide in him, jurors were told.

The court heard how Phillip was shocked after after his brother confessed to a sex act with a teenager, and replied, “what did you just say?”

Timothy admitted he had “time” with the teenage boy where they watched porn and performed sex acts together, the court was told.

Phillip then replied: “What the hell is time?"

The court heard the This Morning host warned Timothy, "That should never happen again,” before giving a vital statement to police which forms a key part of the case against his younger sibling.

Opening the case, prosector Peter Shellard KC said: "The defendant is seven years younger than Phillip and they had not been particularly close growing up, however in December 2019 the defendant told his brother he was gay.

“According to Phillip the defendant travelled up that day [September 2021] and he was extremely agitated.

“His brother described him as very angry and distressed. The defendant also told his brother that he was impotent.

“The defendant then said his brother would hate him for what he was about to say, his brother said that he wouldn’t and then the defendant said he had their time together and they had watched porn and w***** together."

Mrs Justice Johanna Cutts warned jurors not to be distracted by the celebrity status of Timothy's older brother, and added that Phillip Schofield wouldn't be giving evidence in the case.

The trial, expected to last a week, continues.