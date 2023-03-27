Seven bins could be needed in Brits' gardens under strict new recycling laws slated by council group

27 March 2023, 14:49 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 15:47

Garbage bins out for collection in Radley Village, Abingdon, England
New radical recycling plans could see as many as seven bins required across the UK for waste collection. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Brits could need seven separate bins as part of strict new recycling laws in plans that a council group says will cost taxpayers over £3billion over seven years.

Plans due to published in mid-April by Environment Secretary Therese Coffey could see seven receptacles required for garbage across Britain - following plans made by Boris Johnson's administration to standardise waste collection across the UK.

Currently, local authorities have discretion over waste collection in their areas - with some households already having to separate their trash into four different bins.

The District Councils Network claimed the new plans could cost taxpayers as much as £465million-a-year for seven years, an eye-watering total of £3.25billion.

The DCN has strongly condemned the plans since reviews on Britain's recycling were launched after the 2019 General Election.

In their response to the latest development, they also referenced previously-mooted plans to legislate for free garden waste collections in England which they say could push the annual cost to £680million.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey leaving the Cabinet Office in London
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey will unveil the results of a public consultation on recycling in mid-April. Picture: Getty
Bins in a front garden in the UK
Local councils in England currently have discretion to decide how waste in their area is collected. Picture: Getty

Read More: Body found in recycling bin by member of the public as police launch investigation

Read More: PM announces £1,000 fines for graffiti and fly-tipping, ban on hippy crack and begging gangs

A spokesperson for the group said: "DCN remain concerned about proposed reforms to waste services, and their potential to reduce local freedom to control services that work in the best way for our communities.

"Our member councils will work hard to improve services and up recycling rates, but need discretion over how that can happen most effectively. The needs of a rural sparsely populated area will differ greatly from an urban centre with a high concentration of flats.

"If authorities can provide an efficient and environmentally friendly collection service using a method that works for them then they should be easily able to do so."

They added: "DCN have previously commissioned research which estimated proposals will cost over £465million per year for the first seven years of implementation, just within England; this rises to £680million if plans to offer free garden waste collection to all remain.

"We therefore hope to work with Government to implement changes that continue to increase recycling rates, as many council are already striving to do, but which are implemented carefully and strategically with as much local discretion as possible - allowing for this to be as cost-effective as possible and work for our local communities."

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said: "We want to make recycling easier and ensure that there is a comprehensive, consistent service across England. 

"This will help increase recycled material in the products we buy and boost a growing UK recycling industry.'We have held a public consultation on the proposed changes and will announce further details shortly."

The potential changes to recycling laws come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attempts to reverse his party's polling fortunes with a policy blitz aimed at fixing problems that affect Brits' everyday lives - including crime, litter and waste collection.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, who are locked in a civil court battle over a 2018 skiing collision in Utah

Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'lost half a day of skiing' in bizarre court testimony over horror crash

An Afghan air force lieutenant is being threatened with deportation to Rwanda

Afghan pilot who served with British forces faces deportation to Rwanda after fleeing to UK in small boat

Germany royal visit

The Queen ‘asked for two horses as a gift’ during 1978 state visit to Germany

Protester in Nairobi

Kenyan anti-government protesters march in Nairobi

Works try to clean up the oil spill

Volunteers fear birds contaminated by oil after 200 barrels leak into Poole Harbour

Louvre protest

Louvre staff block entrances as part of pension protest

Breaking
Humza Yousaf was named new SNP leader, beating rivals Kate Forbes, and former minister Ash Regan

'I'm the luckiest man in the world': Humza Yousaf to take over from Nicola Sturgeon after winning SNP battle

Russia Ukraine War

Deadly shelling hits eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk

Polish woman Julia Wendell has threatened to sue the mother of the family who raised her in Poland

Woman claiming she is Madeleine McCann threatens to sue mother who raised her in Poland

Former England international Carlton Palmer attending a Sheffield Wednesday match (left) and during his playing career (right)

Former England international Carlton Palmer in hospital after 'suspected heart attack' during half-marathon

Israel protests

Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike

Keir Starmer will block Jeremy Corbyn from standing for Labour at an NEC meeting

Keir Starmer to officially block former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from standing at next general election

Indian police

Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion

Greenland

Greenland to stay in daylight saving time

The woman angrily heckled Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman heckled by angry woman during walkabout in Essex town over migrants row

Ben spent years in hospital and underwent 65 surgeries

Canadian tourist badly beaten outside London bar during weekend visit returns home after four years and 65 surgeries

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak announced the plans in a speech in Essex today

PM announces £1,000 fines for graffiti and fly-tipping, ban on hippy crack and begging gangs
Prince Harry turned up at court for the hearing today, as did Sir Elton John

Prince Harry and Sir Elton John in High Court appearance for phone-tapping and privacy case against Daily Mail
Sugarloaf Mountain Protest

Residents protest over zipline on Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain

Benjamin Netanyahu is halting his hated legal reforms

Benjamin Netanyahu to halt judicial reforms after plans spark furious backlash and days of protests in Israel
Power station is demolished

Australian government policy aims to make big polluters reduce emissions

Barclays announced 14 more bank closures

Barclays to close over a dozen more bank branches this year - check if yours is affected

Afro wigs cannot be worn at ABBA Voyage, organisers have told ticket-holders

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A ban after midnight: Fans barred from wearing 70s 'Afro wigs' at ABBA Voyage
Empty platforms in Munich

Strike over pay paralyses rail and air travel in Germany

Gwyneth Paltrow during her trial in Park City, Utah

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to give evidence in Utah ski crash trial

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defence minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel

Opposition to Netanyahu plan mounts as unions launch strike in Israel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit