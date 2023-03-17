Body found in recycling bin by member of the public as police launch investigation

The body was retrieved from a recycling bin (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A police probe has been launched after a member of the public found a body in a recycling bin.

Cops were called after the grim discovery in a clothes collection bin in Scalby, Scarborough at 6am today.

It's thought there are no suspicious circumstances around the tragic death.

The victim's family have been informed and are being supported by officers, North Yorkshire Police said.

The body was found in Scalby, Scarborough (pictured). Picture: Alamy

A force spokesperson said: "Police, Fire and Ambulance services attended and are currently at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing, but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the incident."

A cordon at the scene has now been removed.