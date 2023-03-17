Breaking News

Arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine

17 March 2023, 15:23 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 15:53

The International Criminal Court has issued two arrest warrants
The International Criminal Court has issued two arrest warrants. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC said the Russian president "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation".

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights in Russia.

The court claims the war crimes have taken place in Ukrainian occupied territory from February 24, 2022, the day of Russia's invasion.

It said there are "reasonable grounds" to believe that both Putin and Lvova-Belova bear responsibility for the "unlawful deportation of population" from Ukraine to Russia.

Foreign affairs analyst Tim Marshall told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that Putin would first need to be removed from power and find himself in another country for the ICC to have the power to try the Russian president in The Hague.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

Mr Marshall said that ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin is "for the moment, symbolic".

"I’m not being sceptical - it is unlikely he would ever be brought to court," he said.

"There would have to be regime change in Russia in the first place, or at least he would have to be no longer in power - and this is the crucial bit - be outside of Russia.

"Russia doesn’t recognise the authority of The Hague…Even if Putin is deposed, another leader comes to power and arrests him for YXZ...because Russia doesn't accept the ICC, it wouldn't then transfer him to The Hague".

Moscow denies allegations of war crimes.

A child sits on the canon of a tank destroyed by Ukrainian armed forces in Kyiv
A child sits on the canon of a tank destroyed by Ukrainian armed forces in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

Read More: Tense footage shows Russian fighter jet colliding with American Reaper drone over Black Sea

Read More: UK bans TikTok from Government devices over security fears and worries about app's ties with Beijing

It comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Western nations after a Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea.

American officials were forced to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the US military said on Tuesday.

The US military released 42-second video released on Thursday shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said.

The White House said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional", but Moscow immediately denied involvement.

In a statement after the crash, the Russian Defense Ministry denied colliding with the American drone, suggesting the US aircraft went into "uncontrolled flight" due to "sharp manoeuvring".

Meanwhile, Poland is to become the first NATO member to send fighter planes to support Ukraine - in the form of a dozen MiG-29 jets.

Poland's president Andrzej Duda said his country would send Ukraine four of the Soviet-made warplanes "within the next few days", but said the rest will need servicing first.

"They are in the last years of their functioning but they are in good working condition," Mr Duda said.

Slovakia also said it would provide Ukraine with the same jets, but Russia has threatened to destroy any planes that are sent to Ukraine. .

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Putin

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

A stunned member of the public found the body at 6am.

Body found in recycling bin by member of the public as police launch investigation

Turkey Finland

Turkey’s president agrees to approve Finland’s Nato membership application

CCTV shows 'childlike' partially-blind woman telling cyclist to 'get off the f***ing pavement' moments before fatal crash

CCTV shows 'childlike' partially-blind woman telling cyclist to 'get off the f***ing pavement' moments before fatal crash
Two Cardiff crash survivors still in hospital, with victims identified by mothers inquest told

Two Cardiff crash survivors remain in hospital, as three victims were identified by families inquest hears

M&Co will close all 170 of its stores in the coming weeks

High street chain to begin shutting 170 stores within days – when will your local branch close its doors for good?

West Oxfordshire District Council has opposed Jeremy Clarkson's plans for a car park at his Diddly Squat farm

Scores of 4x4s tear up path at Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy Clarkson calls for 'compromise' in car park row

Police are hunting for witnesses after the reported rape

Woman ‘raped at seaside resort while walking on the beach’ – with man arrested

Coolio

Posthumous Coolio album set to be released

A church and remains of an ancient village which are usually covered by water are seen inside the reservoir of Sau, in Vilanova de Sau, Catalonia, in November 2022

Spain facing year of heatwaves and wildfires as it enters long-term drought

Students walk past a graffiti reading “strike, blocking, sabotage” at the closed Nanterre university near Paris

Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push

Sacks of potatoes crushed a number of people in India

Huge sacks of potatoes bring down ceiling and crush 10 people in India as rescuers search for survivors

Mr Smith was said to have been attacked for his watch

Three arrests after dad died during ‘hammer robbery for luxury watch’

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Iranian-British dual citizen, was detained in Iran in April 2016 on spying charges, accused of attempting to topple the Iranian government.

Sobbing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe tells daughter she is 'so beautiful' in emotional family reunion

Police constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith has been found guilty of gross misconduct

PC guilty of gross misconduct for repeatedly hitting ex-Premier League star Dalian Atkinson to keep job

Riots have erupted in cities across France

Riots erupt in France after Macron forces through putting pension age up to 64

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conservative MP Steve Brine

Senior Tory MP under investigation by parliamentary watchdog over claims he lobbied head of NHS
A Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel

Russia to award pilots involved in US drone incident

A Slovak air force MiG-29 Fulcrum fires off flares

Slovakia approves plan to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets

Jacqueline Gold has died weeks after her father David

Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62 - weeks after her West Ham owner dad David
Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing Day last year

Three men deny murdering footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

Protesters take part in a march supporting rapper Azagaia in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambicans march to honour protest rapper after death aged 38

Supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan gather outside his residence in Lahore

Pakistan court rejects ex-PM Khan’s plea to suspend warrant

Louise Casey's report is due to be published on Tuesday

Met Police 'riddled with racism, sexism and homophobia' and has 'failed to change', landmark report to claim
The National Education Union (NEU) has said that no further strike action will take place in England over the next two weeks as they engage in talks with the government in a bid to settle the long running dispute.

Teachers' strikes breakthrough as unions agree to 'intensive talks' with government

20mph speed limits in urban areas 'usually advisory' says police chief who admits most restrictions can't be enforced

20mph speed limits in urban areas 'usually advisory' police chief says as he admits most restrictions can't be enforced

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit