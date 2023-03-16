UK set to ban TikTok from Government phones over security fears and worries about app's ties with Beijing

16 March 2023, 10:11

The UK is set to ban TikTok from government phones
The UK is set to ban TikTok from government phones. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

TikTok is set to be banned from Government employees’ phones after security concerns about the Chinese app.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is understood the cabinet office minister Oliver Dowden will confirm the move to Parliament on Thursday.

There have been fears the popular video sharing app could hand over data to the Chinese government or promote propaganda, which has been denied by the company behind it.

But those denials have not stopped the US, the EU Commission, Canada and Belgium from introducing bans for workers' phones.

Parliament has also shut down its account.

And the White House has now told ByteDance to sell its shares or risk being banned in the US – something Donald Trump previously threatened to do.

Read more: Pupils could face disciplinary action if they stage ‘TikTok-inspired’ protests

Oliver Dowden is set to confirm the ban on Thursday
Oliver Dowden is set to confirm the ban on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States recommended ByteDance divest from TikTok.

A spokesperson for the app said: "If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access.

"The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, US-based protection of US user data and systems."

TikTok has said of being banned from phones: "Similar decisions elsewhere have been based on misplaced fears and seemingly driven by wider geopolitics, but we remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns."

In the UK, the safety of TikTok has been reviewed by the National Cyber Security Centre.

