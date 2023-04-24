Victim of fatal dog attack pictured after man charged for deadly mauling at house in Derby, as brother pays tribute

Wayne Stevens died in the dog attack. Picture: Facebook/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A man killed by a deadly dog attack has been pictured for the first time as his family paid tribute to their "dear brother".

Wayne Stevens, 51, died at the scene after the incident on Saturday.

His brother Scott paid tribute, saying that "words can't explain the pain", adding that "it's was only 4 days since we had a beer love you so much I hope you meet dad in heaven and work your problems out cuz your neighbors for eternity now so make peace".

His sister Julie added: "I can’t believe it still in shock to hear the news you’ve really gone why can’t it just be a dream that we can wake up from".

She added" that "we will love you always bro and you will forever be missed fly high in paradise until we meet again".

The dog, which the force said presented "a risk to officers and the public" was shot dead after the attack by firearms officers who the property.

Gary Stevens of Cameron Road, Derby, has been charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

He will appear at Southern Derbyshire magistrates court today.

Announcing Wayne Steven's death earlier on Saturday, Derby Constabulary said in a statement: “We are now able to confirm that the man injured during the incident in Cameron Road, Derby, died at the scene.

“His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The force said there will be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue.