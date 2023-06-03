Woman in her 70s dies after dog attack, with two suspects arrested

3 June 2023, 11:54

The woman died on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth
The woman died on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A pensioner has died after she was attacked by a dog in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said the incident took place on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth at about 3.50pm on Friday.

The force said the woman was declared dead at the scene.

There is no ongoing risk to the wider community as officers contained and took the animal to a secure facility.

A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

The woman is currently in hospital and being treated for an injury sustained by the dog.

Police said the injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The man has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Superintendent Sutherland Lane said: "This was a tragic isolated incident and a full investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

"Thankfully, dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare but I recognise this will be deeply upsetting for the local community.

Read more: Victim of fatal dog attack pictured after man charged for deadly mauling at house in Derby, as brother pays tribute

Read more: Man, 37, who died after dog attack in Greater Manchester named as suspect, 24, arrested

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while we conduct our inquiries.

"Please do come and speak to one of our officers if you have any information that could help with our investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to report this to police via the website www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting incident number 250 of June 2.

Rail strikes "could continue until next summer" after talks with the Government over pay broke down, as train drivers represented by Aslef bring services to a standstill on the day of the FA Cup Final.

Rail strike chaos 'could drag on for another year' as disruption hits FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby

