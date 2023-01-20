Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Schoolboy, 13, stabbed outside London Underground station
20 January 2023, 12:15 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 12:20
A schoolboy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a London Underground station.
Police and paramedics rushed to Bramley Road in Notting Hill, a short distance from Latimer Road station, at 9.15am this morning.
They were called to reports of a group of kids in possession of a knife. At the scene, they found a 13-year-old boy had been knifed.
Officers remain at the scene. The boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1645/20Jan.