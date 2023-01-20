Breaking News

Schoolboy, 13, stabbed outside London Underground station

By StephenRigley

A schoolboy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a London Underground station.

Police and paramedics rushed to Bramley Road in Notting Hill, a short distance from Latimer Road station, at 9.15am this morning.

They were called to reports of a group of kids in possession of a knife. At the scene, they found a 13-year-old boy had been knifed.

Officers remain at the scene. The boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1645/20Jan.