Pictured: Schoolboy, 14, killed in Dover after 'boarding fairground ride while park was closed'

4 August 2022, 19:57

Mackenzie Croxford-Cook has been named as the 14-year-old boy who died in a tragic fairground accident in Dover.
Mackenzie Croxford-Cook has been named as the 14-year-old boy who died in a tragic fairground accident in Dover. Picture: Facebook

By Sophie Barnett

Tributes have been paid to a "cheeky" schoolboy, 14, who was tragically killed in a fairground accident in Dover.

Mackenzie Croxford-Cook suffered fatal injuries on Wednesday after reportedly becoming trapped in fairground equipment at Pencester Gardens, Dover.

An investigation has been launched to establish exactly what happened as the fair was not open when Mackenzie was killed, shortly before 8am.

The site was hosting the Family Funfair run by Kent-based Forrest Amusements which, according to a poster, was due to open to the public later that afternoon.

Mackenzie "slipped and fell" on the Body Count ride, leading to a huge response from the emergency services, according to reports in The Sun.

Members of Mackenzie's family have today paid heartfelt tributes to the teenager following his tragic death.

His heartbroken mum, Penny, said "no words could explain my pain".

She wrote on Facebook: "My beautiful baby I'm going to miss you forever.

"Best friends for life my little banter buddy, no words could explain my pain. Until we meet again I love you so so much."

Family member Jessica Ager added "heaven gained a beautiful angel yesterday".

"No words can describe how hard it has been," she wrote, as she shared a selection of photos of the teenager.

"To know I will never see your cheeky smile again breaks my heart. I’ll look after your mum dude, just like you always did. God takes the best people, sleep tight angel, I love you forever and always."

Floral tributes have been left for Mackenzie.
Floral tributes have been left for Mackenzie. Picture: Facebook

Last night, funfair owners Forrest Amusements spoke out following the early-morning tragedy.

A spokesman told Kent Live: "We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic incident which occurred at one of our funfair events in Pencester Gardens, Dover.

"Kent Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

"The Health and Safety Executive has attended the scene along with the emergency services."

Kent Police said they were called by the ambulance service to Pencester Gardens at 7.45am.

"No suspicious circumstances have been reported, and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed," a spokesperson said.

A witness told the PA news agency that she had seen "three ambulances, a couple of fire trucks and some police vehicles along Pencester Road, which was blocked off.

"They were saying there had been a fatality, and the entrance to the fair had been cordoned off with tape."

Paramedics that specialise in industrial accidents rushed to the fairground and battled to save the boy, but he sadly died at the scene.

