Girl, 11 , 'grabbed' by man and woman on way to school in attempted abduction as police launch probe

15 January 2025, 08:10 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 09:05

The attempted abduction took place while the girl was on her way to school.
The attempted abduction took place while the girl was on her way to school. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent probe after a man and woman attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl while she was on her way to school.

The schoolgirl was on her way to school on Silver Street in Irlam, Manchester at 8:30am on Tuesday when the shocking incident took place.

According to police, the man and woman “grabbed hold” of the girl before she managed to break free and report the incident.

Detective Inspector Justin Bryant, from GMP’s Salford district, said: “This is of course a concerning and distressing incident and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to investigate the circumstances.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed something or has footage from around the time of the incident.

Greater Manchester Police
Greater Manchester Police. Picture: Alamy

"We would urge anyone with any information to please get in touch, as your assistance could be greatly beneficial to our work."

“We are ensuring that the girl and the family are being kept-up-to date and supported at this time.”

The man and woman are believed to have been driving a van and car around the area before the attempted abduction, but it is unknown who was in which vehicle.

The woman is described as white, wearing leggings and a black hoodie.

The man was described as being white around 5ft 9in tall, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

A Greater Manchester Police statement read: "At around 8.30am today (14 January 2025), an 11-year-old girl walking to school reported being approached by a male and female on Silver Street, Irlam, close to the junction of Cutnook Lane.

"It is believed the pair had been driving in the area in a car and a van.

"The two then grabbed hold of the girl before she was able to run away and later inform an adult.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident and have deployed extra officers to the local area for reassurance as their enquiries continue."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being urged to contact police.

