Scotland could ditch monarchy within five years of independence SNP frontrunner Humza Yousaf announces

14 March 2023, 08:11

The frontrunner set to replace Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland could ditch the Monarchy in favour of an independently elected head of state
The frontrunner set to replace Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland could ditch the Monarchy in favour of an independently elected head of state. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Scottish National Party's republican frontrunner has today announced that Scotland could ditch the monarchy within five years of declaring independence.

Announcing King Charles could be replaced by an elected head of state, the party favourite added that despite it not being an 'immediate priority', he believes it's an important discussion that needs to take place.

Voting opened on Monday in the contest that will select the candidate to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader.

Ballots sent out to thousands of members will allow them to choose between three remaining candidates: Mr Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

Speaking with The National, Mr Yousaf said he believes regional assemblies should be prepared to discuss 'what kind of Scotland we want to see'.

"Let's also talk about things like monarchy," said Mr Yousaf.

"I don't know why we should be shy about that, I don't think we should be.

Adding he'd be keen to get a new Scottish currency introduced "as soon as possible", the candidate said he considers himself a "citizen" and not a "subject" as part of the interview.

It comes just three days after Prince Edward was bestowed the title of Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 59th birthday, a title formerly held by his father.

The third televised debate between the three candidates - Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes and Ms Regan - is being held in Edinburgh on Monday night.
The third televised debate between the three candidates - Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes and Ms Regan - is being held in Edinburgh on Monday night. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“I’ve been very clear, I’m a republican. That’s never been anything I’ve hidden. It’s not an immediate priority, I accept that," said Mr Yousaf.

"But let’s absolutely within the first five years [of independence] consider whether or not we should move away from having a monarchy into an elected head of state."

The third televised debate between the final three SNP candidates - Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes and Ms Regan, is being held in Edinburgh on Monday night.

The candidates have already taken a number of swipes at one another, with Mr Yousaf highlighting the socially conservative views of Ms Forbes - a member of the evangelical Free Church of Scotland.

The third remaining candidate, Ms Regan, is widely considered to be the outsider in the hard fought and soon-to-be resolved contest.

