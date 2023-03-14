Government wins crunch vote on controversial small boats bill despite backbench concerns

14 March 2023, 01:06 | Updated: 14 March 2023, 01:39

The Government’s controversial Illegal Immigration Bill cleared its first Commons hurdle in spite of concerns from Conservative backbenchers.
The Government's controversial Illegal Immigration Bill cleared its first Commons hurdle in spite of concerns from Conservative backbenchers.

By Chris Samuel

The Government’s deeply controversial Illegal Immigration Bill has passed its first Commons hurdle in spite of concerns from Conservative backbenchers.

Several Tory MPs, including ex-Prime Minister Theresa May, called for amendments to be added to legislation before it passed its second reading on Monday night.

MPs voted to progress the Bill to the next stage in Parliament 312 to 250, with a majority 62, meaning the legislation will get a second reading.

In a fierce debate on Monday evening, Tory MPs raised concerns with a provision that would allow the Home Office to deport children and the “blanket dismissal of anyone facing persecution”.

Backbenchers also took issue with how quickly it was introduced after similar legislation last year.

Theresa May, who served as Home Secretary prior to becoming PM, said: “Whenever you close a route, the migrants and the people smugglers find another way.

“Anybody who thinks that this bill will deal with the issue of illegal migration once and for all is wrong.”

Ms May said the new small boats bill “shouldn’t supersede” similar legislation that was brought in last year, the impact of which is “not yet known”.

She also warned the proposals would lead to “blanket dismissal of anyone facing persecution” who arrives in the UK through illegal means, including human trafficking victims.

Ms May said the new small boats bill “shouldn’t supersede” similar legislation that was brought in last year, the impact of which is “not yet known”.
Ms May said the new small boats bill "shouldn't supersede" similar legislation that was brought in last year, the impact of which is "not yet known".

“Examples have been given that a young woman fleeing persecution in Iran, for example, would have the door to the UK shut in her face,” she said, and added: “The UK has always welcomed those who are fleeing persecution, regardless of whether they come from a safe and legal route.”

Former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland KC called on the Government to drop a clause in the legislation which would allow the Home Office to deport children, and urged ministers to focus on providing more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

Migrants including women and children are removed from a Border Force vessel after being picked up in the Channel on March 06, 2023 in Dover, England.
Migrants including women and children are removed from a Border Force vessel after being picked up in the Channel on March 06, 2023 in Dover, England. Picture: Getty

“My strong suggestion to them when we come to amendment is to ditch that clause and to look very carefully at the way in which we deal with unaccompanied children, families and women."

He also voiced concerned that in some of the utterances from his party the tone is "not appropriate", and called on colleagues to "do better".

Ahead of the Bill’s Second Reading, Conservative MP for Kingswood Chris Skidmore tweeted: “I am not prepared to break international law or the human rights conventions that the UK has had a proud history of playing a leading role in establishing.

Suella Braverman offered a fierce defence of the policy at the debate on Monday
Suella Braverman offered a fierce defence of the policy at the debate on Monday. Picture: Parliament Live TV

“I will not be voting for the bill tonight.”

Simon Hoare, MP for North Dorset, said that he and other Tory MPs would vote for the Bill's second reading on Monday evening on the basis that amendments to the legislation would follow.

Labour condemned the bill, with Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper repeating her claim that the policy is "a con that will make the chaos worse".

“It will lock up children, remove support and safe refuges from women who have been trafficked, and it will deny citizenship for people like Mo Farah,” she said.

“The last law that they passed on this just nine months ago made everything worse. We saw dangerous crossings go up, delays go up. Now they are seriously expecting us to do all the same things again.”

The Home Secretary said the new laws are because people crossing the Channel on small boats have “overwhelmed our asylum system”, and adding that in recent years there has been “too much” immigration.

Suella Braverman offered a fierce defence of the policy, vowing that she would “not be hectored by out-of-touch lefties” who suggest that a “person’s skin colour should dictate their political views”.

Ms Braverman also said she has been subjected to the “most grotesque slurs” for saying “simple truths” about the impact of "unlimited and illegal migration".

Under the new Bill, people who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and removed within weeks of arrival. If safe, they will go back to their home country, if not, they will go to a safe third country.

Among the other interventions are:

  • Under 18's who arrive unaccompanied and illegally will remain in the UK until adulthood and will then be removed to a safe third country. Limited circumstances could change this.
  • Asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally will not only be removed, but also face a permanent ban from returning.
  • Any asylum claims from those who travel to the UK illegally will be deemed inadmissible and reconsidered in a third country.
  • Any legal claims that can prevent someone being removed from the UK will be limited.
  • Modern slavery claims for those travelling illegally will be disqualified.
  • There will be an annual cap on the number of refugees entering via safe routes.

The UN's refugee agency has described the plans as "very concerning" as Rishi Sunak warned he is "up for the fight" against any legal challenges to his controversial new Bill.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Parliament Square as the debate was held to protest against the migrant crackdown.

Zrinka Bralo, chief executive of Migrants Organise, said: We are here to stand up for dignity and justice and speak out against this new bill, which is further dehumanising and demonising refugees and is damaging our democracy.

Protesters could be heard chanting “money for health and education not for war and deportation” as many held placards reading “refugees always welcome”, PA Media reported.

Other demonstrations were held in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Labour tabled an amendment seeking to block the Bill which was defeated by 249 votes to 312, with a majority of 63.

In a statement following the votes, Ms Braverman said: "Tonight's vote proves what we already knew - the Labour Party cannot be trusted to stop the boats and the gangs that profit.

"Labour not only has no plan to stop the boats, they have no desire to either."

Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work

Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What will Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit
Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

