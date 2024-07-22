'We failed': Secret service boss brands Donald Trump shooting 'most significant failure in decades'

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle denied claims she failed to provide Trump with adequate protection. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The head of the United States Secret Service has admitted the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was its “most significant failure in decades.”

Trump was shot in the ear while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, with the would-be assassin missing his head by millimetres.

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle today faced a grilling by Congress in Washington DC as calls by Republicans for her removal continue to grow.

"We failed. As the director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse," Kimberly Cheatle said in testimony before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee.

"The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13th is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades," Ms Cheatle said.

Facing questions in Congress, Ms Cheatle denied claims the Secret Service had failed to provide Mr Trump the required protection during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Kimberly Cheatle, director of the U.S. Secret service testifies before the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Picture: Getty

"The level of security provided for the former president increased well before the campaign and has been steadily increasing as threats evolve," Ms Cheatle added.

"Our mission is not political. It is literally a matter of life and death."

She also confirmed reports the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been identified as suspicious prior to his attack.

"There are a number of times at events where suspicious people are identified and those people have to be investigated," she said.

However, Ms Cheatle told Congress they would “never have allowed” Trump on stage if investigations had suggested a threat was present.

Calls for the Secret Service head to resign continue to rise from both sides of the political aisle in the wake of the July 13 attack.

A photograph of Former President Donald Trump by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci is seen as United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Picture: Getty

Republican House Oversight Committee James Comer said at today’s hearing: "It is my firm belief, Director Cheatle, that you should resign.

"The Secret Service has thousands of employees and a significant budget. But it has now become the face of incompetence."

Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly added: "Unacceptable incidents like this one highlight the fact that we are an increasingly polarized nation experiencing heightened political tensions."

Donald Trump raised his fist and shouted "fight" after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Ms Cheatle admitted snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by Crooks to shoot at Donald Trump over "safety concerns.”

She said: "That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point.

"And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof."

Cheatle added the Agency knew the roof was a vulnerable point but chose not to place personnel on it anyway.

Speaking to ABC News, she said: "The decision was made to secure the building, from inside."

Following the attack, an emotional Donald Trump declared he “took a bullet for democracy.”

Trump’s latest rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan was held indoors, allowing security officers to monitor those entering the event.

Addressing his supporters, Trump said: "They keep saying [I'm] a threat to democracy.

“Last week, I took a bullet for democracy. What did I do against democracy?"

The Republican presidential nominee went on to thank his supporters for the "extraordinary outpouring of love" since the attempted assassination.