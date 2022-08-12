Seven European countries send help to battle ‘monster’ wildfire ravaging southern France

By Asher McShane

Seven European countries have rushed to help French emergency services tackle a ‘monster’ fire that has been ravaging the country’s south west.

Eight major wildfires are raging in France and authorities 1,100 firefighters are tackling a vast blaze south of Bordeaux.

Sweden and Italy have sent fire-fighting aircraft to help French emergency services. Emmanuel Macron said Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania and Austria were also going to provide help. “Our partners are coming to France's aid against the fires. Thank you to them. European solidarity is at work!”

The fire is raging worst in the Gironde region. Authorities have warned of a ‘very serious risk’ of new outbreaks over the weekend as temperatures are set to top 40C.

Huge fires have been ravaging parts of southern France. Picture: Getty

The huge fire caused alarming black and orange skies to rise above the region as the blaze raged, leaving burnt out homes and huge swathes of charred land in its wake.

Local municipalities in the Gironde warned residents: “Prepare your papers, take the animals with you, some belongings.”

In the village of Hostens, police went door-to-door telling people to leave as the fire approached.

The wildfire raging near Belin-Beliet, southwestern France,. Picture: Getty

One woman, Camille Delay, said she fled with her partner and son, grabbing their two cats, chickens and house insurance documents.

"Everyone in the village climbed onto their rooftops to see what was happening - within ten minutes a little twist of smoke became enormous," the 30-year-old said.

A firefighting aircraft sprays fire retardant over trees during a wildfire near Saint-Magne. Picture: Getty

Allisson Horan, 18, said: “"I'm getting worried because the fire is in a plot of land behind ours and the wind is starting to change direction."

The ruins of a house destroyed by the fire which erupted in Belin-Beliet, near Hostens, Southwestern France. Picture: Getty

Tackling the fire is particularly hazardous as the huge size of the blaze causes its own wind currents, meaning it can change direction extremely quickly.

The wildfire first broke out a month ago, destroying 14,000 hectares of land and forcing around 10,000 people to flee their homes.

An area of forest burnt by the fire which erupted near Hostens. Picture: Getty

But it continued to smoulder in forests and officials suspect the latest flare-up may have been arson.

The firefighters' brigade from the Gironde region said the spread of the forest fire had been limited overnight due to little wind but conditions for containing the blaze remained "unfavourable" due to hot, dry weather.

The fire in the Gironde region and neighbouring Landes has burned more than 74 square kilometres (29 square miles) since Tuesday.