‘The depths of human depravity’: Seven members of Glasgow paedophile gang found guilty

The group will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 4 January. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Seven members of a paedophile ring in Glasgow been found guilty of abusing children

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Five men and two women have been convicted of various charges including attempted murder in what is believed to have been the largest prosecution of a child abuse ring in Scotland.

Four children, all under 13, were groomed into a world of drugs an exposed to sexual abuse and violence.

Two boys and two girls were 'violently and sexually' assaulted on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2019 by members of the ring, the court heard.

The accused were convicted of sexual abuse, including rape, and four were found guilty of attempted murder.

Four children, all under 13, were groomed into a world of drugs an exposed to sexual abuse and violence.

Read more: British 'woman with the flower tattoo' murdered in Belgium identified after three decades as hunt for killer continues

Two boys and two girls were 'violently and sexually' assaulted on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2019 by members of the ring, the court heard.

The accused were convicted of sexual abuse, including rape, and four were found guilty of attempted murder.

Iain Owens, 45, Elaine Lannery, 39, Lesley Williams, 41, Paul Brannan, 41, Scott Forbes, 50, Barry Watson, 47, and John Clark, 46, were all found guilty of rape and sexual assault today,

Owens, Williams and Branna were found guilty of drugs offences.

The trio and Lannery were also found guilty of attempted murder.

Marianne Gallagher was convicted of assault, but cleared of other charges.

The victims were subjected to a campaign of sexual abuse in a Glasgow drugs den, the High Court in Glasgow heard.

The sentencing by Judge Lord Beckett will be at the High Court in Glasgow on 4 January.