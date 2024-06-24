Predator landlord jailed after demanding sexual favours from women in exchange for reduced rent

24 June 2024, 11:54

Frederick Allard has been jailed
Frederick Allard has been jailed. Picture: Alamy/Wiltshire Police

By Kit Heren

A predatory landlord has been sent to prison after asking women for sexual favours in exchange for reduced rent.

Frederick Allard, 73, tried to exploit three women who approached him about renting his spare room at his home in the Wiltshire town of Tidworth.

He was jailed for 30 months at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

He told the first woman he "expected her to do certain things" when she approached him about the room in 2019. She ran away and told her mother and the police.

He secretly recorded the second woman, including an instance of sexual assault in 2020. He sat on the bed, pulled her onto his lap and molested her, before she ran away, Mail Online reported. He said in response: "'If you don't want the room that's okay."

Frederick Allard
Frederick Allard. Picture: Wiltshire Police

When she later contacted Allard to tell him she still wanted the room, he told her: "It's up to you - how bad do you want the room? The next time you come over be prepared to do whatever I ask."

Allard's abuse has had a long-lasting psychological effect on the woman and she still finds men intimidating, the court heard.

The third woman received explicit texts from Allard demanding oral sex within a day of meeting him.

The judge told him: "You reckoned by the end of the month she would be desperate and sleep with you because she needed somewhere to live.

"The victims here just wanted and needed somewhere to live. You sought to extract sexual favours from them in return for a room."

Winchester Crown Court
Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The women contacted the police and Allard was arrested. He pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and causing/inciting prostitution, but was convicted in May.

Complex Crime Investigator Elly Moxom said: "The victims in this case, contacted Wiltshire Police following encounters with Tidworth landlord Frederick Allard.

"After enquiring about rooms to rent within Mr Allard's property, they were subjected to sexual assault, and grossly inappropriate and offensive behaviour from him, including requests of performing sex acts in exchange for a reduced rate of rent.

"Allard's actions had a significant impact on the female victims who all showed bravery and resilience throughout the investigation and trial.

"Wiltshire Police wish to send a strong message to those who perpetrate harm to women and girls. We will show zero tolerance to crimes like those committed by Mr Allard who sought to exploit perceived vulnerabilities in his victims for sexual gratification."

DS Toni Nugent, who worked on the case said: “It is very important that victims contact the police and report this sort of behaviour, it will not be tolerated and we have dedicated investigators who strive to get justice for any victims of crime.

"This was a complex investigation which has been concluded to a successful outcome.”

