Exclusive

'There'll be anger across Labour': Sacked shadow minister warns Keir over protest spat

27 July 2022, 17:20 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 19:34

Sam Tarry appeared on the picket line
Sam Tarry appeared on the picket line. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

There will be an "awful lot of anger" across the Labour party, shadow transport minister Sam Tarry has warned Keir Starmer over his sacking.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Tarry was sacked after he joined striking rail workers at the picket line at London's Euston station on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to LBC following his removal, Mr Tarry said: "Across the Labour Party we're going to see an awful lot of anger about what's gone on today. It was avoidable, it was unnecessary."

He revealed he had received calls from seven union general secretaries - six of which being affiliated with Labour - saying they were "fuming" about him being sacked.

When asked whether Labour leader Sir Keir was doing a job running the party, Mr Tarry refused to be drawn, insisting he is "doing the best job he can".

However, he said he believed he would not have been sacked under Tony Blair, saying Sir Keir has a "far worse" relationship with the unions than he did.

Mr Tarry also confirmed that he had spoken to the party leader about his actions, with Sir Keir believing he had "over-stepped the mark".

Read more: Summer of train strikes to get worse as militant drivers union votes for further walkout

Read more: RMT boss accused of blocking 8% deal says it ‘doesn’t come close’ as strikes cripple UK

Labour said the MP had been "removed from the frontbench" but denied that it was due to his appearance during the strikes.

The party claimed the decision was connected to Mr Tarry making media appearances without it being approved.

A spokesperson said: "The Labour Party will always stand up for working people fighting for better pay, terms and conditions at work.

"This isn't about appearing on a picket line. Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.

"As a government-in-waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench."

Sir Keir told his frontbenchers to stay away from the strikes after facing criticism when some joined protests earlier this summer.

Mr Tarry earlier told Sky News he was "not defying anybody" but instead supporting "40,000 low-paid transport workers".

He tweeted: "All across the country industrial disputes are breaking out because this Government doesn't care about working people in Britain.

"They've forced a decade of austerity on workers and aren't able to present serious offers to even match the level of inflation. #SupportRailWorkers"

Fourteen train operating companies took action on Wednesday in an ongoing row over pay, jobs and conditions.

A second strike is also due to take place on Saturday - with two more days of action planned to grind the country to a halt in August.

The RMT last night announced a third strike would also be taking place across the London Underground in August, meaning three gruelling consecutive days of travel hell for commuters.

Mr Tarry said in a statement that he was "proud" to stand with rail workers.

He said: "These key workers kept our train services running throughout the pandemic, and were among Britain's Covid heroes alongside the NHS and other public services.

"Those same workers have been forced to take action because they're faced with a cost-of-living crisis and rampant inflation caused by the government's mismanagement of our economy, leaving millions struggling to pay their bills and provide for their families, made worse by the fact that callous and incompetent ministers refuse to even negotiate with their trade unions.

"This dispute would not be taking place under a Labour government, which would ensure that rail workers receive a fair wage.

"It has been a privilege to serve on Labour's frontbench for the past two years and to have had the opportunity to speak up for hard-pressed workers who deserve so much better than the treatment they've received from this corrupt and out-of-touch government.

"I remain committed to supporting the striking rail workers, and campaigning for a Labour victory at the next general election, which I will fight for relentlessly from the backbenches."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Hobbs denies the charges against him

Medium denies rape 'after claiming spirits told him to attack woman'

Summer rail misery set to continue as union confirm more strikes in August

Summer of train strikes to get worse as militant drivers union votes for further walkout

Patrick Grady MP was suspended from the Commons after sexual misconduct.

SNP council leader resigns after sexual harassment claim

Two Brits have died and three more are in intensive care in Bangladesh

'Poisoning' probe launched as Brit father and son found dead in Bangladesh

Singh would use a sex toy and assault his victims in the dark

'Manipulative' trans man who attacked women in the dark using sex toy jailed

Archie has been in hospital since early April

Archie Battersbee's family denied permission to take case to UN by Court of Appeal

Morad Tahbaz, 66 has been released after spending more than four years in Iran’s notorious Evin jail

British-Iranian prisoner Morad Tahbaz released on furlough and electronically tagged

England has had a quarter of the rainfall it would usually expect in July

England hit by driest July in over a century as drought fears grow

Protesters disrupted a drag queen reading time in Reading

Drag queen escorted to safety after ‘anti-woke’ protesters storm children’s story hour

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final in London

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final match in London on Sunday

A wildfire in Surrey has now been burning for four days

Surrey wildfire enters fourth day with 120 acres of nature reserve already burnt

Liz Truss has outlined plans to crack down on violence against women and girls

Truss vows to outlaw catcalling and wolf-whistling as part of crackdown on misogyny

England's Lionesses roared to a 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden

Wills and Kate to roar on Lionesses as thousands to pack Trafalgar Square for Euro final

Migrant women deserve protection from violence says Scotland's equalities minister.

UK government pushed to protect migrant women from male violence

The sisters' bodies were found in a flat in Sydney

Police release pictures of Saudi sisters as they probe mystery deaths in Sydney apartment

McDonald's has increased some of its prices, including for its much-loved cheeseburger

'I'm not lovin' it': McDonald's cheeseburger increases in price for first time in 14 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virgin plane turns back

Briton held on suspicion of assaulting crew after Virgin flight diverted to Utah
George Floyd Officers Civil Rights

Two former US officers jailed for violating George Floyd’s civil rights
Iraq Protests

Demonstrators enter Iraqi parliament in protest over selection of nominee for PM
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

US basketball star Brittney Griner tells Russian drug trial about interrogation
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

Covid isn’t gone, says Biden after emerging from isolation

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation

WHO chief advises reducing number of sexual partners to avoid monkeypox
J Alexander Kueng

Ex-police officer Kueng gets three years for violating George Floyd’s rights
Brazil’s Neymar

Neymar to stand trial in Spain over Barcelona transfer

A 170 carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola

Members of the People’s Liberation Front shout anti government slogans during a protest denouncing corruption and demanding a fresh parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s parliament approves state of emergency

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London