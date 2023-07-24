Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Shaka Hislop collapses live on TV

Shaka Hislop collapsed live on TV. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Shaka Hislop collapsed live on television while broadcasting ahead of a football match.

The former Premier League stalwart, 54, was rushed for treatment after losing consciousness and tumbling to the grass before a pre-season friendly match between Real Madrid and AC Milan on Sunday.

Hislop, who played over 200 Premier League games for Newcastle, West Ham and Portsmouth in the 1990s and 2000s, was talking on a live broadcast for ESPN in the Californian city of Pasadena when the frightening incident took place.

He was speaking to Dan Thomas and began staggering backwards and forwards, before falling over.

The coverage instantly cut away and medical staff ran to the stricken Trinidad and Tobago star's aid.

ESPN's Dan Thomas helps save Shaka Hislop's life after scary collapse before Real Madrid-AC Milan

Thomas said at half time of the game that Hislop was conscious and "a bit embarrassed" - although it was not revealed what caused him to fall over.

"That (the first half) was of course very much secondary to what happened ahead of the game," Thomas said.

"Obviously my mate Shaka is not here, but as it stands, it's good news."He's conscious, he's talking, I think he's a little bit embarrassed about it all. He's apologised profusely, not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.

"Obviously it's too early to make any sort of diagnosis but the important thing is Shaka's conscious and we've spoken to his family as well.

"Imagine seeing that happen live, there can't be many more things that can scare you amongst the family.

Shaka Hislop played more than 200 Premier League games. Picture: Getty

He now works as a pundit. Picture: Getty

"We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK. Thank you for all your love, and as it stands, it looks like Shaka's going to be alright."

Fans were quick to offer their good wishes and prayers to Hislop as he continued to recuperate.

Supporter group Football Away Days said: "Sending all our best wishes to Shaka Hislop who collapsed before the Real Madrid v AC Milan friendly in California last night."

Show Racism the Red Card Honorary President Shaka Hislop talks to LBC

Another fan said: "Positive thoughts going out to Shaka Hislop. Hoping it's just the heat."

It was around 30C in Pasadena during the game, according to Accuweather.

London-born Hislop played 466 club games in total between 1992 and 2007.

He also turned out 26 times for Trinidad and Tobago, as well as once for the England under-21 side.