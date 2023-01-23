Moment referee brandishes white card for first time ever in football match in Portugal

23 January 2023, 12:34

The referee showed a white card at the match in Portugal
The referee showed a white card at the match in Portugal. Picture: Canal 11

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a referee showed a white card for the first time during a match in Portugal.

The country’s football authorities issued the new white card as part of a series of new initiatives.

Ref Catarina Campos showed the card during a women’s cup clash between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica on Saturday.

The card is shown to recognise and encourage fair play.

The card was shown shortly before half time in the Portugal Feminina match after someone in the dugout fell ill, with medical staff from both sides rushing to their aid.

The card is shown to encourage fair play and is designed to ‘improve ethical value in the sport’.

The card encourages applause and is aimed at showing instant recognition for teams’ positive actions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

California Shooting

Investigators search for motive of gunman in California dance club massacre

Breaking
Breaking News

Refugee who claimed he was 16 when arrested found guilty of murder after stabbing man to death following argument over scooter
Estonia ferry model

New 1994 ferry disaster report finds there was no collision and no explosion

The Labour Party had already called for an investigation into the claims

Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan

Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire

Teen 'heartbroken' after 'winning' £182m EuroMillions jackpot before finding out ticket payment failed

Brits will be paid to save energy

Get paid to save energy: How to earn money by switching off appliances in National Grid scheme

People waiting for power to come on

Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires

German chancellor and Leopard tank

Poland to ask Germany for approval to send tanks to Ukraine

Freezing fog has sparked mass flight cancellations

More than 85 Heathrow flights cancelled as freezing fog sweeps UK with temperatures plummeting to -8C

Exclusive
Paramedics fear for their own relatives as the health service plunges deeper into crisis

'It's personal': Meet the paramedics terrified for their own families as the NHS plunges into crisis

Prince Andrew previously demanded a jury trial

Prince Andrew to 'launch £10m legal case' against Virginia Giuffre after 'inheriting millions from the Queen'

Ben was bitten by a highly venomous snake

Brit tourist rushed to hospital after being bitten by extremely venomous snake

The bus driver (not pictured) was arrested after the collision in Hounslow

Man dies after being struck by bus as driver arrested over 'hit and run' in London

Jeff Zients

Biden poised to select Covid response leader as his next chief of staff

Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM prioritises arms build-up and reversing low birth rate

An ex-Cabinet minister has said Mr Zahawi's position is 'untenable'

'Clearly there's questions that need answering': Sunak orders ethics adviser to investigate Zahawi tax case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Four people were taken to hospital

Police hunt as six injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in North London hit-and-run

A forensic photographer gets ready to take pictures of a van’s window and its contents in Torrance, Calif on Sunday after a mass shooting at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, settin

California dance hall shooting suspect shot himself in van as police closed in

Ambulance workers are due to strike again in February as the row over staffing and pay escalates

Sunak ordered to 'come out of hiding' and end 999 strike as ambulance workers walk out for third time in five weeks
Mum Kahtleen Shields, who lost her new-born daughter in 2018

Baby loss charity faces closure after donations collapse amid cost of living crisis

Investigators gather at the scene in Monterey Park

Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California

Brits will be paid to not pop the kettle on between 5pm and 6pm

Don't pop the kettle on: National Grid will pay households to use less electricity tonight in bid to avert blackouts
Lord Elgin took the priceless artefacts from Athens in the early 19th century

'They are coming home': Greek official claims Elgin Marbles will return to Athens by end of year
Germany Ukraine

Germany will not block Poland giving Ukraine tanks, minister says

Johnson has appeared in Ukraine once again

Boris Johnson visits President Zelensky in Ukraine as Labour calls for 'urgent investigation' into BBC claims
Music Drake

Drake delivers nostalgia and teases new music at Apollo show

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit