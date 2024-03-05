Shocking moment pro-Palestine protester tells lone Jewish man he should be 'beaten up' as police watch on

The confrontation took place in central London. Picture: Twitter/@israel_advocacy

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment a pro-Palestine protester told a lone Jewish man everyone should "beat the f**k" out of him as the police stood watching on.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The footage, shared on social media, shows a group of pro-Palestine protesters chanting 'Free, Free, Palestine' multiple times before being one man starts insulting Joseph Cohen in a central London park.

One man then called him a 'f***ing Jew' and a 'terrorist' before shouting 'f*** you Israel'.

Another member of the group then said "everybody should beat the f**k out of you".

Watch this lone Jew, single-handedly, take on an antisemitic mob in London.



British Jews, the writing is on the wall. pic.twitter.com/y2dc1TWyAo — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) March 4, 2024

Mr Cohen, who works with the Israel Advocacy Movement, then pointed out that two Met Police officers witnessed the verbal attack, and did allegedly nothing.

"The police are stood here doing nothing when they're literally inciting violence. Jews pay attention, leave the UK while you can," he said.

Read More: Israel-Hamas talks 'break down' as Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza in major policy shift

Read More: Hamas attackers raped women’s corpses, UN report finds

It follows a significant rise in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the UK since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

On Friday, Rishi Sunak warned in a speech outside No10 Downing Street that 'hate' cannot be allowed to be spread among communities in the UK, including in pro-Palestine marches taking place across the country.

It followed the victory of controversial politician, George Galloway, in the Rochdale by-election, which he described as a "poll on Gaza".

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.