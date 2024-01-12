Horrifying moment hooded gang launches attack on man and woman before young child attempts to stop attackers

This is the moment a child attempts to stop a hooded gang. Picture: X/LDNtoBrighton

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment a young child attempts to stop a hooded gang after they attacked a woman and man in the street.

The hooded gang of three launched an attack on the pair in south-east London on Wednesday evening.

CCTV footage captured of the incident shows the terrifying moment the attack broke out at around 5pm in Sidcup.

The man, woman and child are shown walking together to a car on Halfway Street when two members of the gang seated nearby on a bench suddenly get up.

They run at him from the front and begin punching him before a third member of the gang joins in as he attacks from behind.

Shortly after, the woman who had been walking slightly ahead sees the attack and runs at the group attempting to drag them off the man.

They then throw her backward onto the bonnet of a car while the small child is standing at the side helplessly watching.

The group then corners the man outside a nearby shop, continuing to punch him. The woman runs at the group again and this time the toddler runs in her footsteps.

Unconfirmed stabbing (as yet) in Sidcup.



Halfway Street.



This was clearly premeditated, awaiting on the bench.



The poor child has to witness all this.



We DO NOT want knifecrime on our doorstep.



BEXLEY STABBING pic.twitter.com/Yj5WkzR0FN — 🚴🏼‍♂️ (@LDNtoBrighton) January 10, 2024

As the woman attempts to drag the attackers off the man again, the toddler stands watching before trying to intervene himself. He pushes one of the men but falls back onto the floor.

An onlooker sees the child getting involved and runs over to try and distance him from the attackers.

Eventually, the woman who had been trying to stop the attack backs away from the gang and pulls the child away, before the attackers dart off.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the attack.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police were called at about 17:05hrs on Wednesday, 10 January to reports of a fight on Halfway Street in Sidcup.

"Officers attended and were informed that a teenage girl had been punched in the face.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."