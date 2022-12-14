'Pee-back time': London council covers walls in 'splash-back paint' to give drunk men urinating 'a nasty surprise'

People relieving themselves in public could be in for a nasty surprise. Picture: Westminster Council/Getty

By Kit Heren

A central London council has covered building walls in paint that splashes back urine, to catch out anyone relieving themselves in public.

Westminster City council has painted the walls in the worst-affected parts of the nightlife area of Soho ahead of the Christmas party season.

The paint creates a water-repellent layer on the walls that means urine splashes back on the offending party, "leaving them soaked," the council said.

It comes with outdoor urination on the rise post-Covid. Westminster Council is already spending £950,000 a year on cleaning urine from the streets. The council has also installed pop-up urinals in various parts of the West End.

Customers stand drinking outside the White Horse pub in Soho. Picture: Getty

Soho resident Lucy said she felt "personally violated" by the sight of people urinating in the street near her home.

"Having to walk past men peeing in the street particularly at night it does not feel safe," she said.

"Wading through streams of wee to get to my front door is not pleasant, no one can argue that this is acceptable wherever you live and people have a responsibility use the facilities in the bar or club before they leave.

"Everyone likes a drink at Christmas, but people need to have some control."

The Christmas party season is among the worst time for this offence. Picture: Getty

Cllr Aicha Less said the new paint showed it was "finally pee-back time".

She added: "Residents and businesses are fed up... and we’re taking action to stop people using alleyways or doorways as a toilet."

She added that people urinating in the streets could also be hit with a hefty fine.

Councillor Patrick Lilley said: "If someone did their business outside your front door, I’m sure you’d feel the same".

He added: "There are plenty of public toilets within Westminster that are open late and free of charge that visitors can use instead of relieving themselves in the street."

Information about free public toilets in Westminster and opening hours can be found on the council’s website.