Some Boeing 777s banned from UK airspace after Denver engine failure

22 February 2021, 14:50

Local police posted this image online
Local police posted this image online. Picture: Broomfield Police/Twitter
By Rachael Kennedy

Boeing 777 aircrafts with the same engine type that failed and broke apart during a United Airlines flight from Denver have been banned from UK airspace.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced the temporary ban on Monday, confirming it came as a direct result of the Denver incident over the weekend.

He added that he would continue to liaise with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to "monitor the situation".

The ban specifically relates to Boeing 777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines - which are currently under investigation.

READ MORE: FAA orders United Airlines to inspect Boeing 777s after engine failure

It comes after United Airlines flight 328 was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport on Saturday.

One of the engines had suffered a failure, causing it to break apart and spray debris across the Denver area.

No one on the ground was injured by the falling debris and all 231 passengers and 10 crew on board the aircraft landed safely.

United has now removed similar planes from service.

READ MORE: Plane showers homes in Denver with debris after engine 'explosion'

The CAA, meanwhile, has confirmed that Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines are not currently used on models operated by UK airlines.

A statement from the authority said: "After the Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engine incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft, we have suspended this configuration's use in UK airspace.

"It is not used by any UK airlines. It is operated by airlines in the USA, Japan and South Korea where authorities have also stopped its use."

