'Sorry for having a German passport' new England coach Thomas Tuchel jokes as he vows to bring success to Three Lions

Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe and Henry Moore

England manager Thomas Tuchel said he is "sorry for having a German passport" as he vowed to bring success to the Three Lions.

Thomas Tuchel was confirmed as England's new manager on Wednesday, becoming the Three Lions' third foreign coach.

The German, who has previously managed Chelsea, becomes only the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

In a press conference on Wednesday, he told reporters he hoped to “make our dream come true in America" when the FIFA World Cup takes place in 2026.

Labelling it an "honour" in a statement on Wednesday, the German manager explained taking up the role ahead of England's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign is a "huge privilege".

Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel with FA CEO Mark Bullingham ahead of a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

Apologising to fans who want an English coach managing the nation, he said: "I am sorry that I have a German passport.

"All of these supporters felt my passion for the Premier League and the country. I loved to live here.

"Hopefully I can show them that I am proud to be the English manager and I will do everything to show respect to this job and this country."

But Tuchel told reporters he brings a "British edge" to that German passport.

He said: "I can understand it, but I think we deserve a fair chance. We deserve it for having a good record, for never being shy of how much we love living here and working with Premier League players.

"Maybe this counts a little bit for a British edge on my German passport, so we will try to convince [the fans] by results and how we play."

Tuchel refused to give a firm answer when asked if we would sing the national anthem.

"I understood from Mark Bullingham that it is a personal decision. I have not made my decision.

"The English anthem is very moving, I experienced it here in England in FA Cup finals.

Thomas Tuchel could be named England coach. Picture: Getty

"I will always show my respects to the country and a very moving anthem. As this is a news object, I will take a bit of time over this decision."

Tuchel is sure he can bring success to the Three Lions, he told reporters: "They are there, we are there. The players proved that they are there. The consistency of reaching quarter-finals and semi-finals and finals is impressive."We have players that compete in the strongest league in the world day-in, day-out.

"We have the ingredients and we fully trust that this is the moment to install patterns and principles that can help to push the team over the line.

"We will need luck not to have injuries and to get little decisions in the game, but we feel confident to add something from our experience in club football that will maybe help.

"We have to live up to these standards. We need to show it in qualification and build an atmosphere with the country. Then special things can happen."

Gareth Southgate's successor had been in talks with the FA in recent weeks, with the decision to recruit Tuchel approved by the FA Board early last week according to reports.

Tuchel will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, who is currently the assistant manager for the Portugal national team under Roberto Martínez.