Spain's Jenni Hermoso testifies World Cup kiss was 'unexpected and at no time consensual'

2 January 2024, 19:04

The footballer testified for two-and-a-half hours, telling the judge that the kiss was "unexpected and at no time consensual."
The footballer testified for two-and-a-half hours, telling the judge that the kiss was "unexpected and at no time consensual.". Picture: Alamy, Getty
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish World Cup-winning footballer has testified to a Madrid court that the kiss from former football federation president, Luis Rubiales, was "not consensual".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last year, Mr Rubiales grabbed Ms Hermoso by the head and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony in Sydney, after Spain’s win over England.

A judge will now decide whether the ex-president should be tried for sexual assault and coercion.

Ms Hermoso told reporters: "All is in the hands of justice, that’s all I can say", she told reporters.

The footballer testified for two-and-a-half hours, telling the judge that the kiss was "unexpected and at no time consensual."

Mr Rubiales is being investigated for coercion over his role in the alleged pressure on the footballer.
Mr Rubiales is being investigated for coercion over his role in the alleged pressure on the footballer. Picture: Alamy

Under Spanish law, a non-consensual kiss is a form of sexual assault.

Read more: Luis Rubiales given restraining order banning him from going near Jenni Hermoso after Women's World Cup kiss

Read more: Suspended Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales to resign after Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss scandal

Her evidence reiterated a testimony she gave months ago to prosecutors, which was leaked to Spanish TV.

In the leaked statement in October, she said she felt clearly "disrespected" as a player and a person.

The ex-president has always maintained his innocence, calling the kiss a "consensual peck", but was forced to resign from his role.
The ex-president has always maintained his innocence, calling the kiss a "consensual peck", but was forced to resign from his role. Picture: Getty

She added: "I didn't do anything to land myself in that situation... how could I expect it in that scenario of a medal ceremony at a World Cup final?"

A statement, issued shortly after the final, attributed to Ms Hermoso, said that the kiss was consensual but she later said he was pressured by officials of the Spanish football federation to put her name to it.

Mr Rubiales is being investigated for coercion over his role in the alleged pressure on the footballer.

Prosecutors had opened an investigation and in September 2022, Mr Rubiales was barred from going within 200m of Ms Hermoso.

The ex-president has always maintained his innocence, calling the kiss a "consensual peck", but was forced to resign from his role.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lebanon Blast

Hamas says top official killed in explosion south of Beirut

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Witness threat claim delays bail hearing for man held over Tupac Shakur killing

Michael Cohen-Prison

Appeal court says Michael Cohen cannot hold Trump liable for his imprisonment

Harvard President

Harvard president resigns amid antisemitism and plagiarism claims

Claudine Gay has resigned as Harvard president.

Harvard University’s president resigns following plagiarism accusations and furore over comments on anti-Semitism

APTOPIX Japan Plane Fire

Five killed as Japanese coast guard aircraft collides with passenger plane

York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain

Woman 'crushed by fallen tree' as Storm Henk pummels UK amid 100mph winds and 'danger to life' warning

Colorado Court Attack

Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building

Israel Palestinians

Israel to defend itself at court over genocide claim

Top Hamas official Saleh Arouri has been killed in an explosion south of Beirut, according to local media.

Hamas deputy leader and three other members killed in explosion in Beirut

Philanthropy-Top-Donors-2023

Billionaire Warren Buffett tops list of US charity donors in 2023

A coroner ruled that an Ofsted report contributed to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

New Ofsted boss says it could be 'more empathetic' as inspections pause after headteacher's suicide

A 23-year-old man will go on trial later this year after he was charged with the murder of a "Good Samaritan"

Man, 23, charged with murder after 'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' to face trial in July

York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain

Storm Henk's return to work chaos: 'Danger to life' warning issued as 1,000 people evacuated amid 100mph winds

Russia Ukraine War

At least five killed as Russia targets Ukraine’s two largest cities

Between 1999 and 2015, over 700 people were wrongly prosecuted.

Inside the Horizon scandal: The true story behind new drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel signals change in tactics as it withdraws some troops from Gaza

Nordics Weather Cold Spell

Finland and Sweden record coldest temperatures of the winter

Basdeo Panday Obit

Trinidad and Tobago’s first prime minister of Indian descent dies aged 90

Gloria Ann Clarke

Mystery deepens as witness 'spotted missing Gloria Ann Clarke, 80, at bus stop 15 minutes after she vanished'
Harry Pitman's grandad fears he was targeted because he was tall

Harry Pitman 'could have been targeted because he was tall' as grandad pays tribute to boy killed on New Year's Eve
APTOPIX Japan Earthquake

More tremors predicted after 55 die in Japan earthquake

The smoke "stung like hell", according to passengers as they evacuated the plane in 90 seconds.

'I thought I was going to die': Horror footage shows inside burning Japanese plane as screaming passengers battle smoke
Lloyds and NatWest will close 81 high street bank branches between them.

Is your local bank closing? Nearly 200 more high street branches shutting this year

A snow blast is set to sweep the UK

Exact date snow blast to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning due to Storm Henk
Japan Plane Fire

Five crew members dead after planes collide at Tokyo airport

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit