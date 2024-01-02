Spain's Jenni Hermoso testifies World Cup kiss was 'unexpected and at no time consensual'

By Jasmine Moody

Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish World Cup-winning footballer has testified to a Madrid court that the kiss from former football federation president, Luis Rubiales, was "not consensual".

Last year, Mr Rubiales grabbed Ms Hermoso by the head and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony in Sydney, after Spain’s win over England.

A judge will now decide whether the ex-president should be tried for sexual assault and coercion.

Ms Hermoso told reporters: "All is in the hands of justice, that’s all I can say", she told reporters.

The footballer testified for two-and-a-half hours, telling the judge that the kiss was "unexpected and at no time consensual."

Mr Rubiales is being investigated for coercion over his role in the alleged pressure on the footballer. Picture: Alamy

Under Spanish law, a non-consensual kiss is a form of sexual assault.

Her evidence reiterated a testimony she gave months ago to prosecutors, which was leaked to Spanish TV.

In the leaked statement in October, she said she felt clearly "disrespected" as a player and a person.

The ex-president has always maintained his innocence, calling the kiss a "consensual peck", but was forced to resign from his role. Picture: Getty

She added: "I didn't do anything to land myself in that situation... how could I expect it in that scenario of a medal ceremony at a World Cup final?"

A statement, issued shortly after the final, attributed to Ms Hermoso, said that the kiss was consensual but she later said he was pressured by officials of the Spanish football federation to put her name to it.

Mr Rubiales is being investigated for coercion over his role in the alleged pressure on the footballer.

Prosecutors had opened an investigation and in September 2022, Mr Rubiales was barred from going within 200m of Ms Hermoso.

The ex-president has always maintained his innocence, calling the kiss a "consensual peck", but was forced to resign from his role.