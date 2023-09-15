Restraining order requested to ban Luis Rubiales from approaching footballer Jenni Hermoso

Rubiales appeared in court on Friday. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prosecutors have requested a restraining order to prevent former football chief Luis Rubiales from approaching player Jenni Hermoso.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rubiales appeared in court on Friday to be investigated for sexual assault after kissing Hermoso on the lips at the World Cup final.

Rubiales, 46, insists the kiss was consensual, while Hermoso says it was forced on her.

If granted, the order would prevent Rubiales trying to contact her or coming within 500 metres of her.

The court also requested that he attend court every 15 days to stop him from potentially fleeing the country.

During the testimony, he denied the accusations, according to a statement by the prosecutor's office.

Read more: Suspended Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales to resign after Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss scandal

Read more: Spain's Jenni Hermoso files sexual assault complaint against suspended FA boss Luis Rubiales after World Cup kiss

The former president of the football federation (RFEF) resigned from his position at the end of last week ahead of the closed court session.

It came after Hermoso made a formal complaint to the prosecutor.

The court is yet to rule whether the case will go to trial.