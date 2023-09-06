Spain's Jenni Hermoso files sexual assault complaint against suspended FA boss Luis Rubiales after World Cup kiss

6 September 2023, 15:01

Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA after kissing Jenni Hermoso
Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA after kissing Jenni Hermoso. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Jenni Hermoso has filed a sexual assault complaint over the kiss by Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales after the women's World Cup final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The player insists the encounter during the trophy presentation last month was "non consensual", which Rubiales denies.

Rubiales has been suspended by football's world governing body, FIFA, but has refused to resign from his position.

It comes after the coach of Spain's World Cup-winning women's football team was sacked.

Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso
Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso. Picture: Alamy

Spain's coach, Jorge Vilda, had remained in his role despite most of his coaching staff resigning in protest against federation following the kiss on August 20 - but he was sacked today.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly unsolicited kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago agreed to terminate the contract of Vilda - who is considered a close ally of the under-fire president Mr Rubiales.

The Spanish FA has said it was "embarrassed" by the actions of Mr Rubiales.

Read more: Spain’s World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda sacked amid kiss scandal

Read more: Embattled Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new footage of Spanish players laughing at Jenni Hermoso kiss

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA for an initial period of 90 days, pending an investigation into his behaviour at the World Cup final earlier this month when he kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation.

Hermoso, along with her 22 squad mates, has said she will not play for the national team until Rubiales resigns.

Spanish football kiss scandal - how it unfolded

August 20 - Rubiales, who had earlier been filmed grabbing his crotch in celebration of Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final while standing alongside Spain's

Queen Letizia and 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofia in the VIP box at Stadium Australia, kisses forward Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony. Hermoso is later heard in a social media post saying she "didn't like" the kiss.

August 20 - Later the same night, the RFEF releases a statement on Hermoso's behalf in which she is quoted as saying: "It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture due to the immense joy of winning a World Cup. The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been excellent and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude."

August 21 - After his behaviour is described as "unacceptable" by Spain's acting culture and sports minister Miquel Iceta, Rubiales issues a video statement apologising for his actions and saying: "There is something I regret, and it was what happened between me and a player, with whom I have a fantastic relationship, just like with the others, where I have certainly made a mistake. I have to admit it."

August 22 - Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez brands Rubiales' conduct "unacceptable" and his apology "not sufficient" during a reception for the victorious players on their return. The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) condemns such behaviour as "never appropriate or acceptable".

August 23 - World players' union FIFPRO calls on governing body FIFA to investigate the "deeply lamentable" incident.

August 24 - FIFA opens proceedings against Rubiales over alleged breaches of sections of its disciplinary code covering "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play". Reports emerge that Rubiales will quit ahead of an emergency meeting of the Spanish football federation's general assembly.

August 25 - Standing before representatives of Spain's regional federations, clubs, players, coaches and referees in Madrid, a defiant Rubiales repeatedly insists he will not resign and accuses "false feminists" of mounting a witch hunt, to applause from sections of the audience. Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas takes to social media to describe his stance as "unacceptable" and the Spanish government signals its intention to push for his suspension.

August 25 - FUTPRO releases a statement signed by 81 players, including every member of the World Cup-winning squad, indicating their unavailability for the national team while Rubiales remains in post.

August 25 - Hermoso releases a statement accusing the RFEF of presiding over "a manipulative, hostile and controlling culture" and placing her under "continuous pressure to come up with a statement that could justify the act of Mr Luis Rubiales".

August 26 - The RFEF threatens Hermoso with legal action over her comments. Rubiales is later banned "from all football-related activities at national and international level" for an initial period of 90 days by FIFA.

August 26 - Spain women's coaching staff, with the notable exception of manager Jorge Vilda, resign en masse. Vilda later criticises Rubiales' conduct in a statement issued to Marca, saying, "There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular."

August 28 - Reports in Spain say Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, is on hunger strike after locking herself in a church in protest at her son's "inhuman" treatment at the hands of his critics.

August 28 - The regional heads of Spanish football demand Rubiales' resignation as reports claim the RFEF has asked UEFA to suspend its teams from international competition.

September 5 - Jorge Vilda - the team's coach and an ally of Rubiales, has been sacked

September 6 - Jenni Hermoso files sexual assault complaint

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greece Ferry Death

Greek island ferry captain charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

The moment a man appears to fall to his death from a ferry

Moment late ferry passenger 'pushed to his death' as he tries to board departing ship

Exclusive
Officials asked utility firms if they could supply temporary classrooms in the concrete crisis for five years

Utility firms asked if they could supply temporary classrooms for five years amid school concrete crisis

Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling in Ukrainian city kills 17 and wounds dozens amid Blinken visit

Exclusive
One tourist told LBC the storm was 'biblical' storm

Skathios devastation laid bare: Cars and boats float through island's destroyed streets as tourist tells of 'biblical' storm
Brazil Floods

Brazil storm leaves dozens dead and 1,600 homeless as families plead for help

It's only going to get warmer...

Exact day England's heatwave will peak as temperatures expected to soar to 33C

Barbara Slater announced the plans on Wednesday.

Head of BBC Sport Barbara Slater announces her retirement six months after Gary Lineker debacle

Breaking
Khalife has fled from prison

Chaos at the airports after soldier accused of terror offences escapes from jail 'by hanging underneath delivery van'

Vehicles left scattered during floods after heavy rain in Istanbul

Death toll rises from fierce storms and flooding across Europe

Roku logo

Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce

Leo the cat

Alaska couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into swollen river

Antony has been accused of being violent to his ex Gabriela Cavallin, claims he vehemently denies

Man United break silence after Antony's ex-girlfriend accuses him of headbutting her and damaging breast implant

Harris Wolobah died after trying the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

Teenager dies after eating dangerously spicy tortilla while doing viral 'One Chip Challenge'

Stricken F1 legend Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' according to his friend

Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' his friend reveals in tragic update

The man was arrested after his journey was intercepted.

Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel arrested after standoff

Latest News

See more Latest News

A delegate walks in front of a mural outside the convention centre in Nairobi hosting the Africa Climate Summit

African Climate Summit urges world leaders to back global tax on fossil fuels

Sara Sharif's mother said she could not recognise her 10-year-old daughter at the mortuary

Sara Sharif 'so badly injured her own mother did not recognise her at the mortuary'

Temperatures are expected to soar to 32C

Live weather updates: Heatwave brings soaring temperatures across UK

Four Roman-era swords and a javelin head were found during a recent excavation in a cave near the Dead Sea

Four Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave in Israel

Two construction workers have been arrested for smashing a hole in the Great Wall of China

Great Wall of China damaged 'irreversibly' after workers smash 'big gap' in ancient landmark to create a shortcut
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer faced off with each other at PMQs

Sunak accused of 'cowboy' approach to concrete crisis at ill-tempered PMQs as full list of affected schools released
Suspect charged in Japan bomb attack

Suspect in explosives attack on Japan’s PM indicted on attempted murder charge

Antony Blinken and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visiting a cemetery in Kyiv

Blinken visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine’s bid to push out Russian forces

Feargal Sharkey speaks about his near-death experience

How Britain's filthy rivers left me 24 hours from death by Feargal Sharkey

Grant Shapps was appointed defence secretary last week

New defence secretary Grant Shapps confuses RAF with Royal Navy on second week of job while speaking to LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit