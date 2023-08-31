Embattled Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new footage of Spanish players laughing at Jenni Hermoso kiss

Footage emerged of Spanish players laughing at the Rubiales kiss incident. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Footage has emerged of Spanish players laughing about Luis Rubiales' kiss of Jenni Hermoso.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Spanish football boss has sent Fifa a copy of the video as he tries to cling on to his job.

Hermoso is seen laughing at a meme of the moment, which has engulfed Spain is a huge sexism row amid strong calls for Rubiales to quit.

Fifa, the sport's world governing body, has issued a 90 day ban though he has refused to go and his mother has gone on a hunger strike in his defence.

But footage has now emerged of the Spanish players on the bus, showing her smiling as she looks at a meme on a phone comparing the Rubiales incident to men's goalkeeper Iker Casillas kissing his partner.

They chant "besos", Spanish for kisses, in the footage.

Empecemos, @Jennihermoso:



1. ¿Por qué presumías con tus compañeras y posabas entre risas con el meme de tu pico con Rubiales?



2. ¿Por qué todas tus compañeras que ahora se escandalizan gritaron contigo a Rubiales “que se besen” en el autobús tras ver el “pico”?



3. ¿Por qué le… pic.twitter.com/7HjjdpJVLc — Alvise Pérez (@Alvise_Oficial) August 29, 2023

A source close to Rubiales told the Mail: "This video is gold dust for Rubiales. All along we have said for Jenni to tell the truth. There was no sexual assault. If there was why was she laughing and joking?

"She waited more than three days to make a complaint, if she was that offended why not say something straight away and why joke about it with team mates?"

Hermoso described the kiss, which came moments after Spain secured the Women's World Cup over England, as "non-consensual" and said she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven sexist".

Rubiales, 46, who has vowed to stay on, was told to "immediately present his resignation as president" of the Spanish football body because of "unacceptable behaviours that have seriously damaged the image of Spanish football".

Spanish prosecutors have launched a sexual assault investigation into the FA's suspended president Luis Rubiales after he kissed striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

A spokesperson for the Spanish National Court said: "Prosecutors from the national court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault".