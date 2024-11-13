Flood-hit areas of Spain brace for torrential rain forecast as orange alert issued

Several sandbags to contain the new flood in Aldaia, Valencia. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Two weeks after flash floods wreaked havoc in eastern Spain, parts of the country remain on high alert as a new weather system is expected to bring heavy rain and colder temperatures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The deadly floods led to 222 deaths - with 23 people are still missing.

Eastern and southern Mediterranean regions are particularly at risk, with Spain's meteorological agency, Aemet, issuing an orange alert for areas in Valencia, Catalonia, Andalusia, and the Balearic Islands from now through Thursday.

Aemet warns that rainfall and storms may be "very strong to torrential."

The orange alert, the second-highest level, indicates a significant weather event that poses a threat to normal activities.

People living under the alert are advised to stay away from ravines and waterways, even though they may be dry, because of the risk that they become flooded.

Read more: Samantha Harvey becomes first woman since 2019 to win Booker Prize

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury only resigned due to ‘immense pressure’, insists John Smyth abuse victim

Flood-damaged vehicles in Valencia region. Picture: Getty

A military vehicle has been driving through towns, using a loudspeaker to alert residents about the anticipated storms.

Precautionary measures are being implemented in many parts of Valencia, with some towns suspending school classes and sports activities and placing sandbags to safeguard the center of Aldaia.

However, this second “Dana” weather event is not expected to be as severe as the red alert on October 29, when the Valencia region experienced an unprecedented loss of life and widespread damage.

Dana weather systems occur when an area of low pressure becomes "cut off" from the main jet stream flow.

This causes the system to linger over an area, resulting in days of sustained rainfall. The interaction between colder, high-altitude air and warmer air from the Mediterranean amplifies the storm's intensity.