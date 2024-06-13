Ex-Spandau Ballet singer accused of filming himself raping women while they slept

Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross Davidson has appeared in court accused of rape. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A former singer with Spandau Ballet has appeared in court accused of filming himself raping women while they slept.

Ross Davidson, known as Ross William Wild, is accused of rape and sexual offences on five women dating from 2013-2023.

He denies three rapes, three sexual assaults, and charges of voyeurism, intimidation and controlling behaviour.

Appearing at Wood Green Crown Court in north London, Davidson, 26, was described by the prosecution as a "sex symbol" with "a bit of a darker side".

The jury was told that he had a desire to sleep with women while they were asleep, and many did not know they were being filmed until police showed them the footage.

Ross Davidson performing with Spandau Ballet in 2018. Picture: Getty

Davidson, who is from Scotland, came to prominence starring in the musical We Will Rock You, and joined Spandau Ballet in 2018 after the departure of lead singer Tony Hadley.

He is accused of filming himself raping the first woman after an argument at his flat in north London, the Sun reported.

Prosecutors said his defence team would argue that this was a role play with the woman acting as if she were a victim.

He is accused of molesting the second woman by groping her breasts.

artin Kemp (L), Steve Norman, Ross William Wild, Gary Kemp and John Keeble of Spandau Ballet. Picture: Getty

Davidson is accused of sexually assaulting and filming the third woman while she slept, at the Cannes Festival in the south of France.

He is also said to have filmed a fourth woman performing a sex act on him and raping her later. The woman is said to have been used as a "sexual slave".

The fifth woman said she woke up with Davidson raping her.

The singer was arrested in 2021 and said all of the sex was consensual. The trial continues.