Starmer unveils Armed Forces Commissioner amid military morale crisis to address recruitment woes and living conditions

By EJ Ward

The Government has announced plans to introduce a new Bill establishing a statutory Armed Forces Commissioner, aimed at bolstering support for the UK's military personnel and their families.

The King's Speech announcement comes amidst growing concerns over plummeting morale and a looming recruitment and retention crisis within the Armed Forces.

The King said: "We will also honour the Armed Forces whose service to this country keeps us safe. A new Armed Forces Commissioner will be a strong independent champion for our service personnel and their families."

Over the past decade, the Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey has revealed a steady decline in morale, highlighting the need for urgent action.

The new Commissioner will serve as an "independent champion for service personnel, providing a direct point of contact outside the chain of command."

This role will allow serving members and their families to raise issues impacting their lives without fear of repercussion from their commanding officers.

The move comes in a bid to shift perceptions of Labour's defence stance following the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, who was a critic of both Nato and Trident.

The Armed Forces Continuous Attitude Survey has shown a fall in morale in our Armed Forces over the last decade. Picture: Alamy

Last year LBC reported more than 25,000 single personnel were forced to live in "Grade 4" type housing - the lowest ranking awarded by the Ministry of Defence, around 32 per cent of all staff.

A staggering 1,378 people were also living in rental accommodation so poor they don't have to pay rent on it at all.

In May a report titled Homes Unfit For Military Heroes review, accused the government of failing to make up for years of underfunding within the Ministry of Defence, which has left huge swathes of forces housing in a scandalous state.

Military families continue to grapple with substandard living conditions, according to a recent report by the Kerslake Commission. The investigation revealed a litany of issues plaguing service accommodation, including widespread dampness, mold infestations, and pest problems.

Perhaps most alarmingly, the report highlighted the prevalence of defective gas and electrical installations, raising serious safety concerns.

The Bill will create the Commissioner and give them the necessary powers to champion the Armed Forces and improve service life. Picture: Alamy

A key aspect of the Commissioner's remit will be to strengthen parliamentary oversight. The position will be empowered to investigate and report on a wide range of issues affecting service life, including accommodation standards, work-life balance, equipment concerns, and childcare arrangements. An annual report to Parliament will ensure proper accountability and transparency.

The Bill aims to address shortcomings in the current system, where the Service Complaints Ombudsman's scope is limited to individual grievances after the internal complaints process has been exhausted. In contrast, the new Commissioner will have the authority to conduct proactive investigations into systemic issues facing the Armed Forces.

The legislation, which will apply UK-wide, draws inspiration from the German Armed Forces Commissioner, a model that has garnered strong support from German military personnel.

The establishment of the Armed Forces Commissioner represents a significant step in modernising the relationship between the nation and those who serve to protect it.