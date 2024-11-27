Stephen Lawrence original murder suspect jailed for six months after flouting serious criminal behaviour order

Jamie Acourt, 48, always denied being involved in the 18 year old's murder. Picture: Getty/MPS

By Flaminia Luck

One of the original suspects in the murder of Stephen Lawrence has been jailed for six months after flouting a serious criminal behaviour order.

Jamie Acourt, 48, always denied being involved in the 18 year old's murder in south east London in 1993 - and was never convicted.

He was previously jailed in 2018 for masterminding a £3 million drug plot, but was released four years later.

Acourt, who spent two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo before being extradited to the UK, was released from prison in November 2022 after serving half his sentence.

According to court documents, he was handed a custodial sentence "because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders".

Jamie Acourt arrives at the City of London Magistrates' Court for a proceeds of crime act hearing over his failure to pay back £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot. Picture: Alamy

However, he has now been sent back to jail after breaching a serious criminal behaviour order, imposed by a judge at Kingston Crown Court.

He failed to tell police he was driving a white transit van on 12 separate occasions between 11 August and 21 October.

Acourt pleaded guilty to the charge, as well as driving without insurance, and was jailed for six months and had six points put on his licence at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court last month, the CPS confirmed.

Gary Dobson And David Norris Found Guilty Of The Murder Of Stephen Lawrence. Picture: Getty

The Metropolitan Police said the offences related to an incident in Park Way, Hounslow, west London, on 21 October.

Gary Dobson and David Norris were handed life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of Mr Lawrence's murder at the Old Bailey.

A fifth suspect Luke Knight has remained free, while Matthew White, who was arrested twice over the killing but never prosecuted, died aged 50 before he was named as a suspect after a BBC investigation last year.