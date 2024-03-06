Exclusive

Steve Bannon says Tories will be 'wiped out' at next election, with party to be 'rebuilt by Nigel Farage'

Steve Bannon said Nigel Farage would rebuild the Conservative party. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Steve Bannon has predicted that the Conservatives will be "wiped out" at the next general election, with Nigel Farage to lead the rebuild.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Bannon, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, said that the Conservatives resembled the US Republican party before the election of Mr Trump.

He told LBC's Andrew Marr: "I would equate the Tories to where the Republican party was before Donald Trump came on the scene.

"Remember, MAGA is a populist, nationalist movement. We’re much more nationalistic, much more America-first, and we’re very populist, we can’t stand and hate the elites that have allowed the decline of our country, the managed decline of our country."

Mr Bannon added: "I believe the Tories are essentially where the Republican Party was before Trump, and I think the Tory party, as you see it today, will essentially collapse at the next election and will be rebuilt, I think with… people like Nigel Farage and others who are populist nationalists."

Mr Farage, who has praised Mr Trump said last autumn that he thought he would be leader of the Conservatives by 2026.

Read more: Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for rematch as pair sweep to victory on Super Tuesday

Read more: 'European elites have to pitch in': Steve Bannon says NATO has become 'a US protectorate, not an alliance'

Former White House chief strategist says it's 'game on' for the Republican Party

"That’s how you’ll rebuild the Tory party to really be something that can compete with Labour."

Mr Bannon said that he had "always been very impressed with Sir Keir," adding: "I’m not a Labour guy by a long shot but I’ve always been very impressed with him."

It comes after Mr Trump won 11 states to march towards the Republican presidential nomination on Super Tuesday ahead of November's election. His last remaining competitor Nikki Haley dropped out after Super Tuesday.

Mr Bannon, who is not currently working for Mr Trump, said that the campaign would be "much more aggressive" than his first run at the White House.

Mr Trump and Joe Biden are set for a rematch in the next presidential election after they both swept to victory on Super Tuesday.

Mr Biden and Mr Trump each won California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Mr Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

The pair will not formally become their parties' presumptive nominees until later in the month, when more states have been able to vote.

But the primary's biggest day made their rematch a near-certainty.